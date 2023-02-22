A Hull man was arrested Feb. 17 by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office when officers responded to Reese Lane, Hull, to a report of a man pulling a gun on a work crew.
James Fred Gosnell, 53, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, was charged with six counts of simple assault in the incident.
The complainant and owner of Bellew Mobile Home Park stated he and his five-man crew went to the mobile home park where everyone had been evicted in the process of cleaning up the property and remodeling.
The complainant stated when they went to one of the trailers they found Gosnell had moved into the trailer without permission.
The complainant stated when Gosnell was told he needed to get his belongings and leave because he was not allowed on the property, Gosnell started yelling and screaming at him and his crew. The complainant stated Gosnell pulled out a gun and told them “they better not touch his belongings.”
The complainant and his crew members all stated Gosnell did not point the gun at anyone, but they all placed in fear of receiving an injury from Gosnell.
When Gosnell was taken into custody he advised he “ditched” the gun, later determined to be a BB gun, on Reese Lane near one of the trailers.
The gun was found and taken in as evidence.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Floyd Preston Alewine, 66, South 5th Street, Colbert, probation violation.
•Robert Alfred Ambrose, 18, Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, was charged with aggravated assault on Feb. 18 after he pulled a knife on an 11-year-old female.
•Bradley Bell, 37, Piney Grove Road, Comer, house for Oglethorpe County.
•David Shamar Burgess Jr., 30, Old Church Road, Athens, defective or no headlights, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, failure to obey a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, turning position; signals required and when overtaken and passing on the right permitted.
•James Foster Burnworth Jr., 46, Beaver Run Road, Winterville, was charged Feb. 19 with defective equipment, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal and taillights required during a traffic stop on Old Danielsville Road at Hwy. 29, Hull.
•Ashleigh Ryan Finley, 20, Country Rock, Cleveland, was charged Friday, Feb. 17, with aggravated assault and battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) where a man reported a physical domestic dispute between him and his wife at a home on Diamond Hill-Colbert Hill Road, Colbert.
•Ryne Dion Forte, 31, Cobblestone Creek Place, Mableton, probation violation.
•Fred Darryl Foster, 40, Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Logan Timothy Fowler, 23, Cactus Road, Lavonia, house for Royston.
•Jessica Goss, 31, H.V. Chandler Road, Colbert, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine when officers responded to B. Gaulding Russell Lane at Waggoners Grove Church Road, Colbert, to a vehicle in the roadway with a driver slumped over the steering wheel.
•Eduardo Ramirez, 27, Madison Boulevard, Colbert, was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, possession of marijuana and taillights maintenance violation during a traffic stop on Hwy. 72 West at Mimosa Drive, Colbert.
•Jaylon Jaishaw Thomas, 18, Fox Trail, Athens, probation violation.
•Justin Michael Thomas, 31, Macedonia Church Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Dylan Michael Wilcox, 26, Hwy. 106 South, Lot 11, Hull, probation violation.
•Keyshawn Daniel Woodson, 23, West Railroad Street, Elberton, probation violation.
•Sam Tiul Alfredo, 34, Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and taillights required on Feb. 16, during a traffic stop on Hwy. 72 West, Colbert.
•Juan Chavez-Garcia, 69, Hwy. 29 North, Lot F58, Athens, was charged Thursday, Feb. 16, with driving without a valid driver’s license when Deputy Phillip Hunt responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 106 South, Hull.
•Denise Smith Chester, 46, Old Commerce Road Extension, Athens, probation violation.
•Franky Sue Clark, 34, Belhaven Lane, Hull, failure to appear.
•Marcus Jerome Collins, 23, Jefferson River Road, Athens, was charged Feb. 14, with aggravated assault and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after he had reportedly been in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at an Old Elberton Road, Hull, residence.
•Susan Marie Freeman, 65, A.C. Smith Road, Commerce, was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked when a traffic stop was conducted on her vehicle on Neese-Commerce Road at Minish Cemetery Road, Commerce.
•Daniel Andrew Shane Goss, 34, Anne’s Court, Bogart, failure to appear.
•April Kloes, 50, Athens Highway, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Joshua Dwayne Russell, 40, Catherine Way, Commerce, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Hwy. 106 at Hwy. 98, Ila.
•James Clinton Starnes II, 25, Laurel Avenue, Comer, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Jose Martin Suarez Jr., 41, Belhaven Lane, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
•Tyree Lamarris Thomas, 38, Crabapple Hollow Road, Nicholson, DUI – alcohol, open container in a vehicle and taillight illumination required.
•Michael Frank White, 68, Mathis Road, Danielsville, was arrested Feb. 13, and charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no valid insurance, removing or affixing a license plate to conceal vehicle identification and taillights maintenance violation when a traffic stop was conducted on his truck on Hwy. 174 at Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville.
