A Winterville man was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with theft by deception when he attempted to return items he had stolen from Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
Christopher Alford, 32, Adam King Road, Winterville, told Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Daniel Bond he took three Dr. Scholl’s shoe insoles from the store and then attempted to return them for money at customer service.
Alford said he was sorry and asked if he could pay for the items and then be banned from the store.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Yolanda Yaneth Acevedo Martinez, 31, Foxes Acres Circle, Athens, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, failure to stop for a stop sign, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and too fast for conditions.
•Lee Joseph Burch, 45, Ola Oak Valley Road, Toccoa, driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Candace Marie Ward, 32, Nowhere Road, Hull, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and improper passing during a traffic stop on Nowhere Road at Leon Ellis Road, Hull, on Oct. 26.
•Ashley Patricia Smith, 22, Stone Stewart Road, Hull, was charged with giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and probation violation when her vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 106 South at Norwood Road, Hull.
•Charles Thomas Best, 31, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, was charged with simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) on Oct. 29 when he was involved in a domestic dispute at a Hwy. 29 South, Hull, residenc
•Jackson Scott Cain, 19, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, probation violation.
•Brian Keith Holder, 33, Sulpher Springs Drive, Winterville, probation violation.
•Shannon Todd Smith, 47, Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, probation violations.
•David Wayne Spratlin Jr., 46, Cactus Road, Lavonia, probation violation.
•Devin M. Stovell, 23, Amanda Court, Athens, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Dustin Tyler Todd, 23, homeless, theft by taking.
•April Michelle Whiteaker, 30, Foote McClellan Road, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Christian Pagie Angel, 25, Welcome Road, Hull, two counts of failure to appear.
•Melissa Nell Cox, 49, Meyer Farm Road, Arnoldsville, criminal issuance of a bad check.
•James Richard Dossey, 49, Baxter Street, Apt. 3D, Athens, was charged Oct. 25 with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired or no registration or title during a traffic stop on Norwood Road at Hwy. 106, Hull.
•Christopher Antonio Gantt, 30, Dunbar Place, Winterville, was charged Oct. 28 with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle for failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 106 at Norwood Road, Hull.
•Jaquarus Khlifkemon Grant, 22, Amanda Court, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Omar Saldana Martinez, 42, Old Elberton Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Rachel Elizabeth Moore, 27, West Broad Street, Athens, probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.