An Athens man was arrested last week for child molestation.
Yener Alexis Morales-Cifuentes, 20, was charged with child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Captain Jimmy Patton said the case was reported in February and that Morales-Cifuentes is accused of having a sexual relationship with a female that he met over social media. The girl was 12 years old when the alleged relationship began.
