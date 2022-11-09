A Comer man faces sex crime charges.
Earl Lynde Strealy, 49, Transco Road, was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation.
Jimmy Patton, captain of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigative unit, said the charges stem from a 2019 case that involved an underage female in a house where he was a guest.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Terry Lamar Barnett, 35, Bristlecone Court, Winterville, driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs, improper/erratic lane change, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Christopher Luke Brooks, 44, Manley Martin Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Kelsey Alexandra Carroll, 30, homeless, Danielsville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, probation hold and theft by shoplifting on Nov. 3, when Deputy Will Townsend responded to a reported shoplifting at Dollar General, General Daniel Avenue South, Danielsville.
•Billy Scott Carter, 31, Goldenrod Court, Athens, failure to appear.
•Carly O’Neal Fields, 30, Della Slayton Road, Comer, probation violation.
•Jason Michael Folger, 45, Reese Lane, Hull, faces charges of battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after he was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife on Nov. 4.
•James Dean Graves, 47, Shumard Oak Drive, Braselton, DUI – alcohol, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Abel Hernandez Jr., 39, Cold Tree Court, Watkinsville, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
•Jaylan Tyquavius Maddox, 22, West Wooten Street, Tignall, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, driving with no valid driver’s license on person, DUI – drugs, following too closely and possession of marijuana.
•Jenna Nicole Partee, 28, Bishop Carey Road, Danielsville, hold for Hall County.
•Alexander Michael Pierce, 35, Della Slayton Road, Comer, probation violation.
•Jennifer Lynn Seagraves, 43, Pleasant Hill Circle, Martin, two counts of failure to appear.
•Candice Michelle Summerour, 18, Rocket Drive, Cleveland, hold for Towns County.
•Gunnar Keith White, 21, Pulliam Mill Road, Dewy Rose, probation violation.
•Dennis Wilson Whitlock, 68, Amberly Drive, Hull, failure to appear.
•Jason Charlie Williamson, 38, Brooks Drive, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Lorenzo Randy Willis, 55, MacNair Avenue, Elberton, was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding 25 mph (26-35 miles over) during a traffic stop on Hwy. 72 East, Comer.
•Yolanda Yaneth Acevedo-Martinez, 31, Forest Acres Circle, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, failure to stop for a stop sign, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and too fast for conditions.
•Patrick Dean Banks, 52, Oconee Lane, Commerce, was charged Nov. 5 with DUI – alcohol and too fast for conditions following a one-car accident on Hwy. 98 West at Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville.
•Joshua Ryan Butcher, 34, Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, Banks County hold.
•Jonathan Codey Canup, 30, Ivy Creek Drive, Nicholson, was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tag lights requirement violation when his vehicle was stopped on Hwy. 98 East at Racetrack Road, Danielsville.
•Charlie Herd Jenkins, 49, Brittney Point Drive, Colbert, hold for Forsyth County.
•Willie James Johnson, 42, Hutchins Road, Crawford, DUI – alcohol, open container in a vehicle, speeding (1-15 miles over) and violation of window tint law.
•Isabella Kaye Maitland, 20, Athens Highway, Elberton, was charged Nov. 6 with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked during a safety check on Hwy. 106 at Norwood Drive, Hull.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.