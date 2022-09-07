An Athens man was arrested Aug. 29 when he showed at a woman’s house on Fernwood Drive in Hull to serve her with an eviction notice.
The woman had an active Temporary Protective Order (TPO) against Jose Maurilio Martinez-Gantes, 33, Lombardy Drive, Athens, who was charged with aggravated stalking, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA) and stalking.
Martinez-Gantes reportedly entered the home and pushed the woman to the ground and tried to kick her.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported Tuesday, Aug. 30 at a Leon Ellis Road residence in Hull. Sgt. Mark Goodson responded to the home where a female reported she and her husband were arguing and when her son attempted to protect her, her husband pushed him in the back forcing him to fall to the floor.
•A runaway juvenile and unruly juvenile were reported at a Thomas Road residence in Hull Aug. 30. A woman told Deputy Xavier Duncan the male juvenile, a gang member, had left the residence and had not returned. She said he made threats days before running away and having his “big homies come take care of them.” She said she was afraid he would have something done to them.
•A man on Hwy. 106 South, Hull, reported someone stole four tires and six five-gallon cans of diesel fuel off his property.
•A man on Kimberly Circle, Hull, reported September 1, someone stole his 1978 Chevrolet Nova from his driveway.
•A student turned in two small bags of suspected marijuana at Madison County Middle School Sept. 1.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported Sept. 1 at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where a female and juvenile child had shoplifted over $287 in groceries.
•Deputy Craig Vaughn responded to Madison County High School, Madison Street, Danielsville, on Friday, September 2, where criminal trespass/vandalism was reported in one of the bathrooms.
•A man on Rogers Mill Road in Commerce reported a suspicious person at his residence Sept. 2. The complainant stated the man, whom he did not know, told him he wanted to warn him there was an illegal substance in his Jeep that had been impounded while being driven by another man.
•Deputy Mason Bennett reported he responded to a Hwy. 72 East, Carlton, home, where a woman requested to have a 22 cal. revolver found in her deceased grandmother’s home, disposed of.
•A man at the Watson Mill Equestrian Campground, Watson Mill Road, Carlton, told Deputy Cody Swagger Sept. 2 that a handgun had been found inside a bathroom.
•MCSO officers conducted a driver’s safety checkpoint Saturday, Sept. 3, on Hwy. 98 West at Hwy. 106.
•A man on James Springs Road, Danielsville, reported theft by taking of a vehicle and a cell phone Sept. 3.
•Deputy Mason Bennett responded Sunday, Sept. 4, to Hwy. 174, Danielsville, where a man reported finding a female’s driver’s license in the parking lot at Shiloh Baptist Church.
•A woman reported September 4 the front bumper and undercarriage on her vehicle was damaged when she drove through a pothole at the QuikPick Valero, Hwy. 72 West, Colbert.
•A man on Reese Lane in Hull requested to have three juveniles issued a criminal trespass warning for his property Sept. 5.
•A woman on Shoal Creek Road in Colbert provided doorbell video Sept. 5 to Deputy Joshua Epps showing a female looking into her car, looking through her trash bin, mailbox and boxes on her porch.
•A 17-year-old female suffered a severe injury when “something exploded in fire” and burned her face at 1:36 a.m., Sept. 6 on David’s Home Church Road in Comer.
•A woman suffered a broken leg in a wreck on Hwy. 29 at Trinity Baptist Church at 10:29 a.m. Sept. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.