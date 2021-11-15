Two people were arrested last week after suspicious activity was reported on Colbert Business Parkway.
Jason Pasley, 44, of Conyers, was charged with loitering or prowling, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Krystal Dawn Hollins, 35, of Bamberg, SC, was charged with when someone is a party to a crime.
Deputy Mason Bennett arrived on the scene to find a multi-colored Nissan facing toward Hwy. 72 with a woman in the driver’s seat, later identified as Hollins. She said she and her boyfriend got into an argument and she doesn’t know where he went. While speaking with her, Bennett noticed a man wearing a brown jacket walking behind a bunch of abandoned cars next to a shop. He heard someone sawing metal from underneath a truck and noticed movement underneath a brown Ford F250 nearby. Bennett drew his service weapon and ordered the man to come out. The man (Pasley) complied, but then fled on foot to the vehicle on the side of the road. He jumped into the driver’s seat, but the vehicle would not start. Bennett drew his weapon again and ordered both Pasley and Hollins to surrender and they did, putting their hands up.
Once other units arrived on the scene Bennett retraced their path during the chase and retrieved his bodycam, a saw, a black book bag and three catalytic converters.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Joseph Allen Bottomley, 29, Athens, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Angela Nicole Bridges, 33, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Jeffery Scott Caudle, 27, Arnoldsville, probation violation.
•Everett Wendell Faust, 57, Colbert, pedestrian under the influence.
•Danny Chuck Hill, 46, Comer, probation violation.
•Wayne Patrell Jackson, 36, Comer, violation of family violence order. (Comer PD)
•Elizabeth Suzanne Jordan, 41, Athens, failure to appear.
•Brandon Shawn Lawson, 35, Maysville, felony burglary smash and grab.
•Tyquarious Leon Maxwell, 20, Hull, revival or attempted removal of weapon from public official and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Kaitlyn Savannah Newsome, 25, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and two counts of failure to appear.
•Benjamin Eliot Routh, 26, Elberton, defective or no headlights and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Vincent Lamar Walker, 27, Colbert, probation violation.
•Dylan Michael Wilcox, 24, Hull, probation violation.
•Cecil Richard Blalock, 65, Royston, hold for Cherokee County.
•Jamie Edward Geeter, 46, Danielsville, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
•Gerald Blake Gilreath, 27, Danielsville, following too closely, hit and run; duty to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, driving without headlights when required, DUI/alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper passing in a no passing zone, open container in vehicle, reckless driving and speeding.
•Ricky Adolphus Mitchell, 58, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
