A Maysville man was arrested for theft by deception at Country Living Mobile Home Park, Hwy. 72 West in Colbert last week.
Deputy Joshua Smith stated the new owner of the park had been getting complaints from park tenants advising a 37-year-old man and his wife had been going door-to-door collecting rent money from the tenants and the man had been signing fake leases.
Two reports were filed and an arrest warrant was taken for William Thomas Escoe Jr., 37, Deadwyler Road, Maysville, who was charged with exploit/inflict pain to/deprive essential services to disabled person or elder person, probation violation and two counts of theft by deception.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•The Red Cross was called in to assist a family after a structure fire at 540 Dove Drake Road at 12:20 p.m., Oct. 9. The Harrison Volunteer Fire Department and Madison County EMS responded to the call. No one was injured in the blaze.
•A driver refused treatment after overturning a vehicle at 10:42 a.m., Oct. 8 on Hwy. 72 at Angie’s Place.
• Deputy Craig Vaughn responded Oct. 3 to a fight at a Christmas Circle residence in Danielsville. The female complainant stated her son got into an altercation with his stepfather.
•A woman reported an injured deer in the driveway of a home on Hoyt Fowler Road in Danielsville Oct. 3. Deputy Jason Ring stated it appeared the deer had been shot with an arrow.
•Deputy Phillip Hunt reported he responded to a home on Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, where an unruly female juvenile with a knife was reported.
•Deputy Timothy Zellner responded to a home on Amberly Drive, Hull, where an unresponsive person was found on Oct. 4.
•On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Deputy Hunt responded to Hwy. 72 at Pope Miller Rd., Hull, where an accident with a deer was reported.
•Battery was reported March 4 at a home on Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, where an altercation involving three individuals was reported to Deputy Daniel Martin.
•Deputy Shubert reported Oct. 4 he responded to a home on Young Harris Road, Danielsville, where a man reported after he asked a male sleeping in the ditch in front of his home to leave he found the back hatch on his vehicle open, but nothing appeared to be missing.
•Deputy Bond reported Wednesday, Oct. 5, he responded to the reported of an abandoned vehicle partly in the roadway on Hwy. 172, Comer.
•Theft by taking was reported at an Allen Road, Commerce, residence, on Oct. 5, where a woman told Deputy Cody Swagger some items had been stolen from her property.
•A woman on Northwood Road, Hull, reported Oct. 5, she found her boyfriend face down in the yard of a friend. Madison County EMS treated the man and he stated he took fentanyl earlier in the day. The man was transported by MC EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•On Thursday, Oct. 6, a woman on Madison Oak Drive, Colbert, reported she left her wallet and key fob on the top of her vehicle and they fell off, but she was unsure where.
•Criminal trespass was reported Oct. 6 at Poca Grocery, Poca Road, Danielsville. The complainant told Deputy Swagger around 1 a.m. a man was dropped off at the store and the man used a tool and cut a piece out of the wooden walkway into the store.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported Oct. 6 at Dollar General, Glenn Carrie Road in Hull, where a male reportedly took over $49 in merchandise without paying.
•Deputy Vaughn responded Oct. 7 to a report of burglary, criminal damage to property and entering an automobile at a Kellogg Drive residence in Colbert, where a man reported someone had stolen multiple items from vehicles on his property and had stolen his wallet from inside the residence.
•Deputy Vaughn responded Oct. 7 to a home on Duncan Swindle Road, Commerce, where theft by taking was reported. A woman told Deputy Vaughn someone had used her Human Services card in Texas without her permission.
•A man on Fitts Davis Road, Danielsville, told Sgt. Christina Sisk on Oct. 7 that someone had opened a two birthday cards mailed to him and took $300 out of the envelope.
•On Oct. 7 Deputy Duncan responded to Hwy. 72 at Hwy. 172, Colbert, where a bicyclist had found a handgun on the side of the road.
•A runaway male juvenile was reported Oct. 7 at a home on Nowhere Road, Hull. The juvenile’s parents told Deputy Joshua Epps the juvenile got into an argument with his father and left their home headed towards Hwy. 106. The juvenile was located a neighbor’s home.
•Deputy Zellner reported Oct. 7 he responded to a home on Gosnell Hutto Road, Danielsville, where a man reported his ex-girlfriend “won’t leave him alone.”
•Criminal trespass was reported to Deputy Vaughn on Oct. 6 at a home on Tarpkins Road in Commerce, where a man reported someone had cut down his banana trees, broke his spotlight and spray painted his skid steer.
•Deputy Duncan reported Saturday, Oct. 8, he met a man at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office who reported someone stole his motorcycle out of the bed of his truck while he and a friend were fishing on Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville.
•Criminal trespass was reported Oct. 8 on Hwy. 172, Colbert, where a woman reported she believed someone tried to break into her vehicle, after she found the door handles on the passenger side of her vehicle.
•Trance Michael Whitfield, 50, Merk Road, Maysville, was arrested October 8 and charged with disorderly conduct after he was involved in a dispute with another man at a Pine Street, Danielsville, residence.
•Alexander Jacob Roark, 26, Arbor Trail, Loganville, was charged with DUI – multiple substances on Sunday, Oct. 9, when Deputy Duncan responded to a broken-down vehicle on Charlie Bolton Road, Danielsville.
•On Oct. 9 James Carlton Lemmonds III, 48, Pine Street, Danielsville, was charged with simple battery – FVA when he was involved in a dispute with a female at a Pine Street, Danielsville, residence.
•Criminal trespass was reported Sunday, Oct. 9, at Davids Home Church on Davids Home Church Road, Comer, where the complainant found the basketball goal had moved to the front parking lot, broken beer bottles had been smashed in the parking lot, a metal fence was broken, a rail had been broken off, and a piece of concrete had been damaged.
•On Sunday, Oct. 9, a man on Belhaven Lane, Hull, reported his motorcycle, tools and a PS3 missing from a shed on his property.
•Cpl. Zachary Brooks reported he responded to a home on Millbrook Circle, Hull, on Oct. 9 to a reports suicide attempt.
•Mark Anthony Warren, 38, Transco Road, Comer, was charged Oct. 9 with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and reckless driving when Deputy Zellner responded to Transco Road at Lystra Church Road, Comer, to a report of a man riding a four-wheeler reckless around a residence and on the roadway.
•On Monday, Oct 10, a man on Arnold Park Drive, Comer, reported his juvenile grandson had ran away from home. A man on Laurel Avenue, Comer, reported his juvenile son was with the Arnold Park Drive juvenile and the two had been seen at Arnold Park. A woman on Herring Drive notified officers she had picked the two juveniles up and they were at her house.
