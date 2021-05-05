A Danielsville man has been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree vehicular homicide for his involvement in a wreck on Hwy. 29 near Moon’s Grove Church Road last October.
Anthony Mark Green, 31, was also charged with following too closely, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and two counts of serious injury by vehicle.
The three-vehicle wreck occurred on Friday, Oct. 2 at 5:18 p.m. and took the life of Karen “Kay” Kirk, 64, of Royston. Kirk was a passenger in a 2013 Ford Taurus sedan.
The driver of the Taurus suffered serious injuries.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Green’s 2003 red Chevrolet S10 pickup struck the rear of a 1993 red Buick Regal sedan as they both traveled north on Hwy. 29. After the impact, the pickup traveled into the southbound lane and struck the Taurus head on.
Green’s passenger in the pickup was ejected and suffered serious life-threatening injuries. Green was also severely injured in the accident. The Buick driver suffered only minor injuries.
Everyone was wearing seatbelts according to trooper’s report, with the exception of Green and his passenger.
