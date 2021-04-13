A Madison County man died in a four-wheeler accident on Roy Woods Road Sunday.
James Shook, 19, Danielsville, lost his life in an accident that occurred at approximately 2:04 p.m. April 11.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Shook was operating a 2006 Arctic 500 four-wheeler when he lost control while negotiating a curve and the vehicle overturned. He was not wearing a helmet. Shook was pronounced dead at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
