A 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident in the early morning hours of April 23 on Hwy. 172.
Loyd Kenneth Dalton of Elbert County died after losing control of a Suzuki GSX 1300 while traveling south sometime after midnight in a curve on Hwy. 172 north of the Collins Volunteer Fire Department.
Madison County Coroner Julie “Coach” Harrison said it appeared that Dalton died on impact. She said it appeared Dalton lost control and hit a culvert, with the bike continuing down the roadway and into a ditch. Dalton and the vehicle were discovered off of the roadway shortly after 7:20 a.m.
