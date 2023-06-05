A man died in a single-vehicle accident on Hudson River Church Rd. Saturday.
David Ritter, 65, lost his life in an accident that occurred around 4:05 p.m. on June 3.
Updated: June 5, 2023 @ 4:49 pm
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Ritter was operating a Ford Crown Victoria and failed to maintain his lane of travel. The vehicle left the roadway before traveling through a fence and striking a tree. Ritter was pronounced deceased at the scene.
