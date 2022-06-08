An 18-year-old man faces assault and battery charges after an incident at a Hwy. 106 residence in Hull June 1.
Brandon Jeremy Gober Vinson, Sanford Road, Hull, was charged with aggravated assault, three counts of battery and felony cruelty to children.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Vinson attempted to hug and kiss his juvenile girlfriend, and she rejected the advance, then she left the residence with siblings to go across the road to a family member’s house. Vinson then ran out of the house and attacked his girlfriend.
An adult cousin saw Vinson punching and hitting the juvenile girlfriend and the cousin tried to pull him off of her. Vinson then reportedly began fighting with the adult cousin and slammed her to the ground. The woman’s children then began to try and help their mother. And Vinson then reportedly slammed them to the ground, too.
The juvenile female was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries by Madison County EMS.
In another incident, a Bowman man was charged after he was found asleep in a vehicle parked in the middle of the road. On Thursday, June 2, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Joshua Rice responded to Hwy. 72, Colbert, to a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway. It was reported the person in the vehicle was either possibly intoxicated or experiencing a medical issue.
A former deputy had stopped at the scene and reported the male driver was continuing to pass out and was foaming at the mouth. The former deputy said he first made contact with the vehicle stopped in the road and when he knocked on the window the male driver stated he had fallen asleep. He said the male driver then proceeded to travel north bound in the southbound lane before coming to a second stop and appearing to fall back asleep.
The male driver was identified as Jacob Steven Fleeman, 35, Deer Haven Drive, Bowman.
Fleeman told Cpl. Rice he hadn’t gotten much sleep. Rice stated he seemed very confused and he asked if he pulled over and he asked about his brother who had been in the car with him, but then later stated his brother was at home.
Fleeman consented to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) and a search of his vehicle.
During the search suspected narcotics were found, including cocaine.
Fleeman was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
On Wednesday, June 1, an Elberton woman was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – drugs, possession of marijuana and speeding 25 mph (16-25 miles over) when her vehicle was stopped for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph speed zone.
Misty Dawn Maxwell, 41, North Oliver Street, Elberton, was stopped on Hwy. 72 East at Pine Valley Farm Road.
Officer Xavier Duncan said as he was speaking with Maxwell he observed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Maxwell said her family members had recently smoked marijuana in the vehicle, but there wasn’t any marijuana in the vehicle.
When Duncan told Maxwell he was going to search the vehicle she admitted to having a small amount of marijuana, a grinder, and possible marijuana “roaches” and she had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. Maxwell also admitted she was under the influence of Lyrica (schedule V).
Duncan stated when he administered a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) he observed redness and water eyes and her pupils to be constricted.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Justin Lee Carter, 29, Russell Lane, Crawford, probation violations.
•Cody Dylan Coile, 21, Diamond Hill Neese Road, Colbert, DUI – alcohol, following too closely, giving wrong signal and tag light illumination required.
•Daniel Ray Cook, 47, Neese Commerce Road, Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to provide assistance; report accident, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, remove or affix a license plate to conceal vehicle identification and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Pansy Marie Cowart, 46, McKinsie Drive, Danielsville, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Manuel Gonzalez, 33, Lakeview Drive, Colbert, hindering a law enforcement officer.
•Quinton Antwan Goss, 43, Hellican Springs Road, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Gavin Austin Gresham, 21, Lakeview Drive, Commerce, probation violation.
•Ryan Joseph Klein, 28, Lem Edwards Road, Winterville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Rebecca Ann O’Kelley, 33, Winnsmill Road, Royston, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Michael Joseph Ward, 57, Gosnell Hutto Road, Danielsville, probation violations.
•Jatavius Deshawn Allen, 27, Nelle Drive, Hartwell, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Holden Avery Hansford, 24, Meadow Lane, Hull, failure to appear.
•Lillian Elizabeth McElhannon, 18, Dogwood Drive, Hull, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Ricardo Bonner Neely, 57, Bakers Street, Athens, hold for Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
•Ernesto Sanchez-Villar, 55, Stapler Road, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol and open container in a vehicle.
•Timothy John Strickland, 48, Monroe Highway, Athens, DUI – alcohol and too fast for conditions.
•Travis Dewayne Terrell, 43, Jones Circle, Winder, failure to appear.
•Charles Rigel White, 23, Ray Weaver Road, Canon, house for Royston Police Department.
