A Madison County man was arrested on burglary and drug charges last week.
James Leon Thurmond, 41, of Danielsville, was charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony second degree burglary, possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and two counts of probation violation in connection to the theft of tools at a home on Norwood Road.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Susan Kay Collins, 37, Danielsville, acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, DUI/drugs, expired or no registration or title, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•James Russel Daniel, 27, Commerce, loitering and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Dillan Bradley Dockery, 24, Cleveland, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct and
possession and use of drug-related objects. (No bond.)
•Chad Elliot Drake, 38, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Margaret Brittian Dukes, 51, Athens, probation violation.
•Jose Luis Gonzalez-Andrade, 42, Athens, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, driving without a valid license, expired vehicle tag or decal, possession and use of drug-related objects, tag light illumination required and unlawful for any person to purchase, possess, or have under his control.
•Ruby Charlene Goss, 46, Hull, criminal trespass family violence.
•Erik Michael Hensley, 31, Carlton, battery.
•Brian Keith Holder, 31, Winterville, driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer and identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person (felony).
•Jeffery Michael Johnston, 39, Norcross, probation violation.
•Destiny Leighanne Lord, 25, Winterville, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Jason Dean Merrill, 52, Augusta, probation violation.
•Dustin Hunter Moats, 19, Danielsville, driving on wrong side of the road, driving without headlights when required, DUI/multiple substance, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony), reckless driving, speeding and tail lights required.
•Travis Lamar Parks, 36, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Cameron Joel Stockton, 29, Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Tony James Tucker, 46, Danielsville, possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.
•Stephen Adam Turner, 39, Royston, probation violation.
•Justin Jared Watson, 30, Maysville, violation of a family violence order and reckless driving.
•Jason Ray Williams, 39, Colbert, parole violation and possession of methamphetamine.
•Nicholas Kit Williamson-Laduke, 21, Nicholson, probation warrant forth coming.
•Randle Eugene York, 57, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Kayla Michelle Baxter, 3, Bowman, failure to appear.
•Sebastian Emmanuel Britton, 28, Athens, probation violation.
•Rhonda Kay Brooks, 41, Commerce, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Teresa Lynn Brooks, 61, Colbert, possession of methamphetamine.
•Caleb Ray Dockery, 21, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Jayln Andrias, Howard, 23, Hull, failure to appear.
•Brian Christopher James, 47, Danielsville, simple battery family violence.
•Alyssa Marie Leconte, 29, Bowman, child restraint law child seat belt, safety belt, distracted driving, DUI/drugs, DUI/endangerment of child under 14, failure to maintain lane, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Haley Skyy Slayton, 21, Colbert, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Kristen Anne Turner, 32, Comer, DUI/multiple substances, failure to change address on driver’s license and failure to maintain lane.
•Angelia Nicole Bridges, 32, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
•Tony Devon Bullins, 61, Colbert, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of probation violation.
