A local man was arrested in Madison County last week and charged with five counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Richard Nathanial Wood, 42, a transient who spent his time between Madison and Clarke Counties without a permanent address, was the subject of an investigation by Athens Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Child Exploitation Prevention by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.
The investigation determined Wood had been having graphic sexual conversations with children online and ultimately led to Wood’s arrest. Wood was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail.
The investigation determined Wood had been having graphic sexual conversations with children online and ultimately led to Wood’s arrest. Wood was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail.
“There are no victims we are aware of in Madison County,” said GBI agent Debbie Garner.
The investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about this case or other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.