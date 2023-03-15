An Athens man faces numerous charges during traffic stop in Madison County.

Jason Antwon Faust, 38, Forrest Acres Circle, Athens, was charged March 7 with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, failure to yield when turning left, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife curing the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers when his vehicle was stopped by a Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 72 at James Holcomb Road, Hull.

