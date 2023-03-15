An Athens man faces numerous charges during traffic stop in Madison County.
Jason Antwon Faust, 38, Forrest Acres Circle, Athens, was charged March 7 with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, failure to yield when turning left, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife curing the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers when his vehicle was stopped by a Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 72 at James Holcomb Road, Hull.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, officers removed a green camo-style book bag from the vehicle and placed it on the hood of his patrol vehicle. In the bag, was a pill bottle not listed to Faust containing 12 pills, a glass jar that was sealed containing a total of 22 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, a black and silver scale, a black notebook with what appeared to be logged transactions of narcotics sales and a tan FN 9mm pistol.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Shannan Lynn Baker, 40, Batch Road, Winterville, other agency hold.
•Stephen Wesley Barfield, 54, Hwy. 72, Colbert, two counts of failure to appear.
•Lacey Nicole Butcher, 32, Jot-EM Down Road, Danielsville, theft by conversion.
•Justin Lee Carter, 30, Russell Lane, Crawford, two counts of probation violation.
•Michael Shane Ellison, 51, Robert Reed Road, Royston, theft by taking.
•Henry Curtis Hanley, 49, Stinchcomb Road, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Kiki Magnolia Harris, 41, Bolton Drive, Elberton, simple assault.
•Shonda Kaye Hill, 53, Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•David Eugene King, 33, Benton Road, Carlton, probation violation.
•Bridget Michelle Phillips, 28, Hwy. 334, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Erik James Richardson, 41, Athens Road, Crawford, probation violation.
•William Brent Swilling, 36, Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, probation violation.
•Victor Manuel Gonzalez, 20, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, DUI – alcohol and speeding 35 mph (16-25 miles over).
•Tina Harvey, 43, Carriage Court, Apt. 8, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Josue Isaac Linares Mancia, 24, Valley Lake Road, Austell, driving without a valid driver’s license and expired vehicle tag or decal.
•Chase Tyler Ross, 27, Wolfskin Road, Arnoldsville, aggravated assault and burglary.
•Mary Ann Sims, 56, Stewart Circle, Arnoldsville, probation violation.
•Michael Shannon Wilson, 43, Evergreen Forest, Winterville, Jackson County hold.
