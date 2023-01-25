A Danielsville man faces numerous charges after he fled from Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Zachary Brooks Friday, Jan. 20, on Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville.

Timothy Olin Porterfield, 56, Gooch Road, Danielsville, was charged with driving with a learner’s permit without a valid driver’s license, two counts of failure to stop for a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, possession of marijuana, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, two counts of turning position; signals required and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.