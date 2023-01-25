A Danielsville man faces numerous charges after he fled from Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Zachary Brooks Friday, Jan. 20, on Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville.
Timothy Olin Porterfield, 56, Gooch Road, Danielsville, was charged with driving with a learner’s permit without a valid driver’s license, two counts of failure to stop for a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, possession of marijuana, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, two counts of turning position; signals required and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Deputy Brooks attempted to stop the motorcycle Brooks was driving on Johnson Bridges Road at Fowler-Freeman Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign. Brooks failed to stop and accelerated to a speed of 82 mph in a 55-mph speed zone.
The motorcycle eventually left the roadway and continued through a hay field, coming to a stop when he struck a barbed wire fence.
Brooks ran through the woods into another field and the female passenger remained on the motorcycle. Porterfield fell down and was placed into handcuffs by Brooks.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Richard Douglas Brogdon, 55, Sugar Leaf Lane, Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Grayson Bailey Cabe, 21, Washington Parkway, Jefferson, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, and charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, drugs not in original container, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to stop for a stop sign, improper tag display, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, removing or affixing a license plate to conceal the identification of a vehicle, speeding 55 mph (46-999 miles over) and tail lights required. Deputy Devin Dorsey reported Cabe fled from a traffic stop on Hwy. 98 West, Commerce, after he failed to stop at the four-way stop in Ila. Cabe was apprehended when he stopped at the Valero on Hwy. 98.
•Jonathan David Condry, 32, Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Bernard Wendell Cooper, 57, Freeman Circle, Colbert, probation violation.
•Julie Folger, 43, Freeman Fowler Road, Danielsville, forgery and identity theft fraud to create/use/possess counterfeit/fictitious identification information.
•Muhammad Shamsuddin Lassiter, 40, Riverbend Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•James Douglas McDaniel, 41, Williamson Court, Nicholson, two counts of identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Samantha Marie Smith, 25, Osley Mill Road, Carlton, aggravated assault and theft by taking.
•Ben Allison White, 47, Cross Roads Circle, Hartwell, house for Royston Police Department.
•Hunter Allen Bonner, 18, Post Oak Drive, Hull, order to serve.
•Cecil Collins Jr., 55, Benicorm Court, Atlanta, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol. Collins was arrested Sunday, Jan. 22, at Golden Pantry, Hwy. 29 South, Danielsville, after the clerk reported his vehicle had struck one of the guard poles in front of the store
•Jeremy Paul Ellerbee, 40, Crossing Place, Commerce, probation violation.
ªDustin Hunter Moats, 22, Wesley Chapel Road, Danielsville, driving on the wrong side of the road, DUI – drugs, failure to have a valid driver’s license on person, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.