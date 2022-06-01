An Elberton man faces multiple charges after fleeing Madison County law enforcement.
Joshua Walter Maxwell, 37, Elm Street, was charged with aggravated assault, three counts of felony burglary, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, improper tag display, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, reckless driving, removing or affixing a license plate to conceal vehicle identification, speeding, five counts of felony theft by taking and unsecured load.
Officer Christian Sisk reported he was involved in the pursuit May 25 of a truck that was believed to be connected with a burglary on Jones Chapel-Shiloh Road, Danielsville.
Sisk attempted to stop Maxwell’s white Ford F150, but Maxwell pulled onto Hoyt Fowler Road, traveling to Hwy. 29. Maxwell fled at a high rate of speed, and Sisk received permission from the sheriff to utilize an immobilization technique of the vehicle on a straightaway on Old Wildcat Bridge Road as Maxwell approached Hwy. 281.
“I observed no oncoming traffic at this time,” wrote Sisk in the report. “I maneuvered my vehicle into the opposing lane of traffic. I matched the driver’s speed and began to maneuver my vehicle towards the rear of the vehicle. At this time, the driver slammed on his brakes and turned towards me striking my vehicle in the front passenger side with the driver door area of his vehicle.”
Sisk then saw the vehicle go down into a large ditch and strike a fence traveling into an open field towards a wood line.
“I also observed several large items come from the bed of the truck as it went through the ditch,” wrote Sisk. “Due to my training and experience, I believed the suspect to be travelling towards the wood line so he could exit the vehicle and flee on foot. Due to this knowledge, I continued into the field with my patrol vehicle.”
The vehicle was found without anyone inside. A K9 unit was called but the suspect wasn’t found. He was located later in Elberton and arrested.
In a separate arrest, a Colbert woman faces several charges after she was stopped for failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 72 West at Harolds Way, Colbert, on Tuesday, May 24.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy Austin Shubert reported he stopped the vehicle driven by Tiffany Jai McMinn, 41, Dinsmore Drive, Colbert, after she traveled into the left-hand lane on several occasions, before jerking the vehicle back into its lane.
Officer Shubert stated based on prior encounters with McMinn he questioned her about being impaired by alcohol or illegal narcotics. Shubert stated McMinn consented to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) and was charged with the following charges: possession of marijuana, DUI – drugs, failure to drive within a single lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Jatavius Deshawn Allen, 27, Nelle Dive, Hartwell, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•James Thomas Carter Jr., 40, Lilac Creek Trail, Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Pansy Marie Cowart, 46, McKinsie Drive, Danielsville, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Kenya Laquilla Davis, 40, Madison Avenue, Colbert, probation violations.
•Kevin Drew Hansford, 37, Dusty Road, Bowman, felony failure to appear.
•O.S. Hart, 74, Davids Home Church Road, Comer, criminal trespass and stalking.
•Troy James Higdon, 37, Emerald Drive, Danielsville, aggravated stalking and criminal damage to property.
•Roy Dale Kirk, 56, Hwy. 81 South, McCormick, S.C., probation violation.
•Ryan Joseph Klein, 28, Lem Edwards Road, Winterville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jamir Dante Mattox, 33, Plaza Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Randy Bernard Morris, 55, Linda Avenue, Athens, probation violation.
•Antwan Tyrone Oliver, 38, Paoli Road, Carlton, criminal damage to property, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jeffery Tod Robinson, 47, Cleveland Highway, Clermont, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and seatbelt violation – adult.
•Todd Jarrell Rooker, 50, Belhaven Lane, Hull, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Buffington Nicole Love Sanders, 38, Cloud Lane, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Mondrequs Quamane Sims, 31, Janice Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Candice Mae Todd, 38, Yacht Club, Hartwell, house for Royston Police Department.
•Kalimia Afrique Branch, 46, Colbert School Road, Colbert, DUI – drugs and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Candice Morris Combs, 39, Morris Lane, Colbert, probation violation.
•Joseph James Foote, 44, Castle Trail, San Antonio, Texas, DUI – alcohol and tag lights required.
•Donovan Kyce Ivie, 24, O’Kelley Road, Comer, two counts of felony burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and two counts of felony thet by taking.
•Tony Charles Schroder, 33, Hwy. 29 South, Colbert, DUI – alcohol, expired or no registration or title, failure to stop for a stop sign, possession of marijuana, open container in a vehicle and tires violation.
•Sierra M. Strickland, 28, Cherokee Road, Comer, distracted driving, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, reckless driving and seatbelt violation -adult.
•Timothy John Strickland, 48, Monroe Highway, Athens, DUI – alcohol and too fast for conditions.
•Brandon Lee White, 36, Whit David Road, Athens, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and battery – FVA.
•Charles Rigel White, 23, Ray Weaver Road, Canon, house for Royston Police Department.
•Aletha Lee Mullinax, 33, State Route Road, Carlton, hold for Clarke County.
•Glenda Suits, 50, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, hold for Effingham County.
