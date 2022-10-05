A Carlton man faces numerous charges following a traffic stop on Main Street in Comer Sept. 28.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mason Bennett reported the arrest of Derrick Lee Ray, 37, Dora Bush Hill Road, Carlton, who faces charges of acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle, no insurance, possession of use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, tires violation and turning position; signals required.

