A Carlton man faces numerous charges following a traffic stop on Main Street in Comer Sept. 28.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mason Bennett reported the arrest of Derrick Lee Ray, 37, Dora Bush Hill Road, Carlton, who faces charges of acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle, no insurance, possession of use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, tires violation and turning position; signals required.
In a separate incident, Latasha Shanta Wilbon, 42, Clairemont Avenue, Comer, was charged Thursday, September 29, with simple assault and terroristic threats and acts when Deputy Zachary Brooks responded to the Circle K, Sunset Drive, Comer, where a disorderly person was reported to be arguing with the clerk and had stated she was “going to kill everyone.” The clerk identified Wilbon as the person who made the threats.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Lee E. Lane, 33, Shoal Creek Drive, Colbert, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, failure to stop for a stop sign, open container in vehicle, seizure and disposition of driver’s license of person charged with DUI and tail light required.
•Robert Dillon McCann, 24, Joe Cooper Road, Danielsville, driving without a valid driver’s license, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirement.
•Hunter Allen Bonner, 18, Post Oak Drive, Hull, with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, reckless driving and speeding 25 mph (26-35 miles over).
•James Blake Norton, 42, Pebblebrook Lane, Hull, was charged with criminal trespass after he was found at the end of the driveway.
•Hector Loza Nava, 44, Madison Boulevard, Colbert, driving without a valid driver’s license and tag light illuminating required.
•Jose Juan Arriaga-Maya, 22, Picadilly Square Apts., Athens, sentenced.
•Jesse Dean Davis, 42, Danielsville Road, Lot 3, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Evelyn Georgia Henderson, 19, Briarwood Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Dolly Regina Hicks, 55, Davis Street, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Dionisio Lira, 35, Creek Dell Drive, Commerce, probation violation.
•Brittany Leanne Lowery, 32, Reece Lane, Hull, parole violation and theft by shoplifting.
•Heather Leigh Moody, 39, Spring Valley Road, Athens, failure to appear.
•Kevin Dwayne Turner, 31, Coltrane Road, Dawsonville, probation violation.
•Dustin Travis Anderson, 33, Shallow Creek Road, Elberton, brake lights and tail lights requirement; no brake lights, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and windshields and windshield wipers violation; cracked windshield.
•David Joseph Engram Jr., 43, Colbert, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and open container in vehicle.
•Billy Joe Hanley, 42, Huff Lake Road, Bogart, battery – FVA and criminal trespass – FVA.
•Bernabe Dita Hernandez, 28, Elk View Drive, Athens, failure to appear.
•Ashaley Danyill Mathis, 26, Bray Street, Athens, forgery.
•Kiefer James Sargent, 23, Picadilly Square, Athens, hold for another county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.