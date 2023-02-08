A Hull man faces several charges following a traffic stop on Hwy. 106 South, Hull, Thursday, Feb. 2.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Shubert stopped a vehicle driven by Toby Franklin Warren, 54, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, for defective taillights.
Warren faces charges of crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to change address on driver’s license, possession of methamphetamine and taillights maintenance violation.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Debbie Ruth Christian, 54, Reese Lane, Hull, probation violation.
•Anthony Bruce Flores, 40, no address listed, was charged with receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers on Friday, Feb. 3, when officers responded to the report of a male chasing and hitting a female on Brownwood Drive at Rice Drive, Hull.
•Fantasia Tanisha Lambert, 30, Davis Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Keith Allen McCannon, 42, Maypop Drive, Winterville, was arrested on a probation violation on Sunday, Feb. 4 when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Glenn Carrie Road at Hwy. 29 South, Danielsville.
•David Gregory Scheid, 59, Snapfinger Woods Drive, Decatur, was charged with battery, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts when Deputy Daniel Bond responded to a fight between two people at a home on Paradise Valley Road, Danielsville, Monday, Jan. 30.
•Charles Elic Watkins, 50, Sawdust Road, Hull, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to drive within a single lane, possession and use of drug-related objects and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Jose Manuel Albarran-Rodriguez, 29, Citation Lane, Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, failure to appear.
•Wallace Demitris Davenport, 47, Hwy. 72 East, Comer, distracted driving and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Everett Wendell Faust, 58, Madison Avenue, Colbert, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 1, with criminal trespass after a woman called to report someone had broken into her house and they were still in the residence.
•John Neal Fortson Jr., 63, Railroad Avenue, Colbert, serving sentence per probate court.
•Matthew Thomas Gregory, 37, Hwy. 326, Commerce, Jackson County hold.
•Ansley Anderson Hart, 24, Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, was charged with battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) when deputies responded to a domestic dispute between a father and daughter on Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, on Feb. 3.
•Doyt Stanley Maxwell, 56, Cheek Pulliam Road, Royston, hold for Elbert County.
•Clyde Ray Nix, 35, Oak Crest Lane, Pendergrass, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license on Monday, Feb. 5, during a safety checkpoint on Jot Em Down Road at Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville.
•Cavan Breeze Scoggins, 19, Springs Circle, Comer, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, standards for brake lights and signal devices and tires violation.
•Kendrick Lamorris Smith, 25, Lombardy Drive, Athens, was arrested Feb. 1, on a hold for Hall County. Deputy Austin Shubert conducted a traffic stop on Smith’s vehicle on Neese-Commerce Road, Hull, for speeding and possession of marijuana after Shubert smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
•Ricardo Valdez Jr., 24, Smokey Road, Athens, adult restraint law; seat belt (18 years and older), defective equipment, DUI – drugs, failure to maintain valid insurance, following too closely and hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Cristian D. Vega Duchesne, 18, Turner Street, Franklin Springs, was charged Feb. 5 with DUI – alcohol and failure to drive within single lane during a traffic stop on Hwy. 106 North at Poca Road, Danielsville.
•Isaiah Richard Wall, 23, Alberta Drive, Colbert, adult restraint law; seat belt (18 years and older), driving without headlights when required, driving without a valid driver’s license (unlicensed/wrong class), DUI – alcohol and turning position; signals required
