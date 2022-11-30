A 29-year-old man accused of shooting a 37-year-old man in Hull last week faces a slew of charges.

Matthew Hodge, Hull, has been charged with aggravated assault, receipt of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal attempt to commit a felony, trafficking in cocaine or marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, marijuana with intent to distribute, cruelty to children in the third degree and two counts of probation violation.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.