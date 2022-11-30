A 29-year-old man accused of shooting a 37-year-old man in Hull last week faces a slew of charges.
Matthew Hodge, Hull, has been charged with aggravated assault, receipt of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal attempt to commit a felony, trafficking in cocaine or marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, marijuana with intent to distribute, cruelty to children in the third degree and two counts of probation violation.
According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the call at 12:45 p.m., Nov. 21 on Woodale Street and “a 37-year-old male was located in a vehicle away from the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to Piedmont ARMC for treatment.”
Deputies then went to the incident location where Hodge was located and taken into custody.
“The initial investigation shows that the victim was performing remodel work at the suspect’s home when some type altercation occurred and the suspect shot the victim with a handgun,” the press release stated. “At this time the injuries to the victim do not appear to be life threatening.”
A search warrant for the residence was executed and during the search over five pounds of methamphetamines, two firearms and a large amount of cash were located. Courtney Rowland, 29, was also taken into custody at the residence. She was charged with cruelty to children in the third degree, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt of a crime; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by convicted felon; and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted with crime scene processing.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A fire was reported at a two-story house on Buford Carey Road at 8:11 p.m., Nov. 24. The occupants in the house escaped. Danielsville, Neese-Sanford, Hull and Ila fire departments responded to the call.
•A two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 1:52 p.m., Nov. 24 at Hwy. 106 and Moons Grove Church Road.
•On Monday, Nov. 21, a security officer turned in a small baggie with a green substance believed to be marijuana to Deputy Mason Bennett. The security officer stated the bag was located in the bathroom at a Hwy. 29 South location in Hull.
•A vehicle abandoned on Alberta Drive, Colbert, turned out to be a stolen vehicle out of Clarke County. The owner of the vehicle told Deputy Bennett Nov. 21 items were removed from the vehicle and it had been reported to Clarke County.
•Deputy Devin Dorsey reported responding to a home on Northwood Circle, Colbert, home, to the report of an unruly 12-year-old juvenile.
•An accident involving a deer was reported Nov. 21 on Hwy. 172, Comer.
•On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Sgt. Zachary Brooks responded to the report of an unresponsive male at a Booger Hill Road, Danielsville, residence.
•Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel conducted a safety checkpoint on Spratlin Mill Road at Foote McClellan Road, Hull, on Nov. 22, where 87 vehicles were checked and one juvenile driver was charged for driving without a valid driver’s license.
•On Nov. 22, a driver was cited for no insurance and suspended registration when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Main Street/Hwy. 98, Ila.
•Theft by taking was reported Nov. 22 at Family Dollar, U.S. Hwy. 29, Hull, where a female who was given cardboard boxes to use for moving was seen taking storage totes, instead of the carboard boxes, valued at $25 each.
•Deputy Glenn Cowan reported Nov. 22 he responded to a domestic dispute at a Hwy. 191, Danielsville, residence, where a female was heard screaming and a single gunshot had been fired. The victim stated he had been “jumped” by three males and shot at by another male. The victim was bleeding from the face and had several other injuries but did not appear to have actually been shot.
•Deputy Dorsey reported he responded Nov. 23 to a hit and run on Hwy. 98 near Dollar General, Ila. The complainant stated the driver of a Ford Escape struck his vehicle on the passenger side as the two were in the process of passing an 18-wheeler and then fled the scene.
•Deputy Xavier Duncan reported Nov. 23 he responded to the report of an unruly juvenile, theft by taking and runaway juvenile at an Arnolds Park Drive, Danielsville, home. The complainant reported his juvenile grandson took the complainant’s wife’s Toyota Corolla to go see his probation officer but instead he and a friend ran away in order not to have to go see the probation officer.
•A woman on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, reported a stray dog tried to get into her house on Nov. 23.
•Cpl. Josei Weaver responded to a home on Roy Woods Road, Comer, where a woman reported she found her sister inside the residence deceased.
•On Nov. 23, a couple on Northwood Circle, Colbert, reported their juvenile son had “snuck” out his bedroom window for the last three nights and had been caught “creeping” around their neighbor’s properties in the area. The mother said she was worried the juvenile would end up being hurt for trespassing or stealing from someone’s property.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Cliff Griffith Road, Danielsville, on Nov. 23.
•On Wednesday, Nov 23, several MCSO officers responded to a home on Woodale Street, Hull, where multiple shots had been fired at the home. Officers found 27 shell casings on the roadway near the home.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported Thursday, Nov. 24, at Dollar General, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull.
•Deputy Joshua Epps reported Nov. 24 he responded to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens where a man with a gunshot wound to his left hand was located. The man stated he was at a friend’s house on Sunset Drive, Danielsville, cleaning his gun when the gun he thought was unloaded accidentally fired shooting him in the palm of his left hand.
•On Nov. 24 an accident involving a deer was reported on Nowhere Road, Hull.
•A man was transported by Madison County EMS from a Colchester Circle, Colbert, residence on Nov. 24, to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment of mental issues.
•On Friday, Nov. 25, a man on Hwy. 191, Danielsville, reported his son was receiving text messages from another man in reference to an altercation that had occurred earlier.
•Cpl. Joshua Rice reported Nov. 25 he responded to a home on Reese Lane, Hull, where a female was found in the front yard unresponsive and breathing slowly and shallowly. Madison County EMS administered NARCAN to the female and she became alert and refused transport to the hospital.
•On Nov. 24, Deputy Joshua Smith reported Neese-Sanford Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Danielsville VFD, Ila VFD and Hull FVD personnel responded to a structure fire on Buford Carey Road, Hull, and it appeared the fire started in an area where a Hoverboard was plugged into an outlet.
•A suicide was reported in the county.
•Deputy Dorsey reported Sunday, Nov. 27, responding to a home on Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, where burglary and criminal trespass was reported. Jewelry and tools were reportedly taken from the home.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported Nov. 27 at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
•Criminal damage to property and unruly juvenile was reported on Nov. 27 at a home on Comer Paoli Road, Comer.
