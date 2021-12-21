A man who wanted to go to jail ended up getting his wish after an encounter with officers at the Golden Pantry on Hwy. 29 South in Hull.
Randall Curtis Waldrop, 34, no address listed, was eventually arrested on one count of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after he refused to leave the premises and then resisted officers trying to handcuff him.
Deputy Xavier Duncan was dispatched to the store after 911 received a call stating Waldrop wanted to turn himself in. While on the way, 911 dispatched informed him that while Waldrop did have an active warrant out of Franklin County, they did not wish to place a hold on him.
Waldrop, who was seated at a table inside the store, told Duncan he wished to go to the Franklin County Jail, but was told the jail did not want him. He then said he would like to go to the Madison County Jail and “sit in a cell” but Duncan told him he would not be taking him to jail.
Other officers arrived, and the sergeant on duty told Waldrop they could take him wherever he wished to go within reason. At that point Waldrop began calling officers names and said he only wanted them to take him to jail. The store advised officers that he could no longer remain at the store.
Waldrop refused to leave.
When told to stand up and place his hands behind his back, he began reaching for a pocket and pull away from officers and had to be subdued. He and his property were then taken to jail without further incident.
In another arrest, Ronticsha Dequicta Hull, 36, of Hull, was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
On Dec. 15 about 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute on Creekwood Drive. The caller, a 15-year-old girl, stated her mother wanted to leave. Dispatch advised the call was disconnected after they heard two females fighting. Two attempted callbacks received no answer.
Officers ultimately arrested the mother (Hull) after she was unruly with officers and failed to comply with their attempts to get her to calm down so they could speak with her.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Dustin Brad Jordan, 31, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container and too fast for conditions.
•Jiquaila Latasha Thomas, 26, Athens, probation violation.
•Perry Allen Turner, 44, Athens, probation violation.
•Ernesto Sanchez-Villar, 54, Athens, driving without a valid license, failure to drive within a single lane and standards for brake lights and signal devices.
•Alex Gregory Sentelle, 22, Comer, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Cameron Joel Stockton, 30, no address listed, hold for Hart County.
•Dedrick Lamar Taylor, 31, Hull, failure to appear.
•Lazaro Torres, 62, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of window tint law.
•Russell Edmund Armistead, 44, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Christopher Michael Bonds, 27, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Zachary Taylor Goss, 23, Hull, battery family violence and criminal trespass family violence.
•Stanley Leroy Guest, 67, Hull, acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal and tail light required.
•Margaret Brittian Dukes, 53, Athens, probation violation.
•Charlie Dylan Crooks, 21, Easley, SC, driving on divided highways, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving without headlights when required, DUI/drugs, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper passing on the right, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification, serious injury by vehicle, speeding and theft by receiving stolen property. (Georgia State Patrol)
•Edward Wendell Faust, 57, Colbert, order of confinement.
•Matthew Thomas Means, 29, Bonaire, three counts of probation violation.
•Dalton Jase Redick, 28, Comer, probation violation.
