A man was sentenced to jail time on drug and firearm convictions in Madison County Superior Court recently.
Jason Lee Hattaway, no address listed, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and pay $1,000 in fines on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony were dismissed.
Other recent court actions included:
•Malik Jay Shawn Cisneros, of Atlanta, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 20 years with the first eight months in confinement and pay $$2,000 in fines on charges of theft by taking, burglary in the second degree and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Charges of two counts of entering auto and another charge of theft by taking were dismissed.
•Joseph Eric Peek, of Commerce, had his charge of fraud or theft in obtaining a Controlled Substance dismissed by Judge Malcom because the case has been re-accused.
•Randall Scott Pich, of Athens, had his charge of felony theft by taking moved to the dead docket by Judge Malcom for 12 months as part of a negotiated resolution in which it will be offered for dismissal if Pich has not been arrested and has maintained full time employment or schooling.
•Adrian Donald Pitts, of Commerce, had charges of second-degree forgery and possession of tools for the commission of a crime moved to the dead docket as long as the defendant fully complies with the requirements of probation. Failure to do will automatically re-activate the case.
•Kacindy M. Upshaw, of Comer, had her charge of theft by taking moved to the dead docket by Judge Malcom.
•Timothy Eugene Couch, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve seven days, suspended upon payment of a $100 fine for a charge of improper muffler exhaust system. A charge of improper tires was dismissed.
•Terry Cotton, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to pay a $150 fine on a charge of speeding. Charges of violation of a limited driving permit and improper tires were dismissed.
•Justin Lee Carter, of Winder, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of theft by taking. Carter was also sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve an additional 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a second charge of theft by taking.
•Travis Lee Cowart, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of obstruction of an officer.
•Timothy Michael Chasteen, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct. A second charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed.
•Austin Lee Robinson, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months, with the first 150 days in confinement and the remainder on probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of battery-family violence. He was also sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 10 years, with the first 150 days in jail and pay $1,500 in fines on a charge of theft by taking. In a third action, Robinson was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve five years, with the first 150 days in jail and pay $800 in fines on charges of entering auto, theft by taking and theft by deception.
•Michael Clint Pruitt, of Hartwell, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 20 years, with the first year to be served in the county jail and the remainder on probation and pay $1,500 in fines on charges of aggravated assault and two count of aggravated stalking.
•Isaiah Dylan Shelton, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 10 years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
•Margaret Brittian Dukes, of Bogart, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Matthew Carmen Mannozzi, of Flowery Branch, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve five years of confinement, suspended upon the successful completion of the Northern Judicial Circuit drug court program.
