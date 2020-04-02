A Hull man was recently sentenced to serve two months in jail.
James Blake Norton, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 60 days in confinement on a charge of criminal trespass.
Other recent action in superior court includes:
•Madison Nicole Francis, of Lavonia, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
•Thomas Jason Melton, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 30 days of confinement on a charge of obstruction of an officer.
•Tekeio Browner, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 10 days in confinement on a charge of obstruction of an officer.
•Tammy E. McAdam, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Lauren Watson to serve tend days of confinement on a charge of battery family violence.
