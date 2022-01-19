An older man driving a black Lexus attempted to shoplift a cart full of groceries from Ingles Jan. 11.
The manager and employees were able to catch the suspect in the parking lot and recover the items before he fled in the Lexus. The employees said he laughed when confronted, then got into his Lexus SUV and fled the scene going north on Hwy. 29. The manager was able to get a cell phone photo of the SUV’s registration and surveillance video showed an older white male between 60 and 65 years old with gray hair and some facial hair, approximately six feet tall with a heavy build and wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white shoes.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A vehicle on Reese Lane was damaged after syrup was allegedly poured into the gas tank. The victims stated they believed neighbors that they have had trouble with in the past were responsible for the damage.
•Timothy Dakota Duncan, 26, of Dewy Rose, was arrested for drugs not in original container and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle on Wildcat Bridge Road last week. EMS Director Bobby Smith was eventually able to wake Duncan using a deep sternum rub and Duncan was able to answer some questions to determine his physical and mental state. He was arrested after Xanax was found in his vehicle for which he did not have a prescription.
