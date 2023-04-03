A 78-year-old Madison County man died March 31 when he drove his red 1986 Chevy S10 truck off the roadway on Hwy. 106 and into the porch of a home on Griffeth Road. No one in the home was injured.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Bobby Daniel Scoggins died in the single-vehicle accident. He had been traveling south on Hwy. 106, then failed to maintain his lane, crossed the centerline, left the roadway on the east shoulder, continued over a gravel driveway and struck the porch of a house on Griffeth Road, which is located approximately 177 feet from Hwy. 106.
