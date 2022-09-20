A 78-year-old Danielsville man died from injuries sustained when a backhoe ran over him last week.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of Larry Jack Grogan, Mount Zion Road, Danielsville, Thursday, Sept. 15, around 11:50 a.m. after he was found lying on a concrete pad near his shop building with the back hoe crashed into the shop building just a few feet away.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.