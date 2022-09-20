A 78-year-old Danielsville man died from injuries sustained when a backhoe ran over him last week.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of Larry Jack Grogan, Mount Zion Road, Danielsville, Thursday, Sept. 15, around 11:50 a.m. after he was found lying on a concrete pad near his shop building with the back hoe crashed into the shop building just a few feet away.
“It looks like he jumped it off and it was in gear and it rolled over him,” said Madison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jimmy Patton. “It rolled and hit the shop after it hit him.”
Grogan’s wife stated her husband was home alone when the accident happened. She said she returned from shopping and after she determined he was not in the house she drove down to his shop and found him unresponsive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.