An Athens man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on New Haven Church Road near Macedonia Church Road early Tuesday morning.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Justin Pirkle, 36, died when he lost control of his black 1995 Honda Accord while traveling south on New Haven Church Road at approximately 12:20 a.m. The vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned multiple times, and Pirkle was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.