A Madison County man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck July 2.
Michael Jones, 60, Danielsville died when he lost control of a 2005 Mazda at Hwy. 29 and Holman Autry Road.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Jones was traveling south on Hwy. 29 around 7:43 p.m. when he failed to maintain the lane and his vehicle rotated counterclockwise as it traveled across the centerline and onto the east shoulder of the road. The vehicle struck a traffic sign and then hit a concrete culvert with its front passenger side before overturning.
