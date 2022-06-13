A 45-year-old man was killed in a tractor accident while bush hogging on Logger Head Lane in Danielsville June 8.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Henry Adams was found deceased after the tractor he was riding flipped over on him.
Officer Joshua Epps reported that the bush hog and tractor were tangled in what looked like rusted metal fencing and kudzu.
“There was also thick vines hanging down from the trees that were wrapped around the tractor,” he wrote. “It appeared that the tractor hit a steep mound of dirt with what would be the driver side tires causing it to roll over.”
The case was turned over to the coroner’s office for further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.