A 78-year-old man lost his life in a chainsaw accident on McCarty Dodd Road Dec. 22 around 3:30 p.m.
According to county coroner Julie “Coach” Harrison, Anthony Mazeika and a family member were working together on a construction project. Mazeika was on a ladder using a chainsaw when the instrument kicked back and hit him in the neck area. He died at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.