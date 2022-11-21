A 37-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound, and a 29-year-old man is in custody on and aggravated assault charge after a shooting in Hull Monday afternoon.
According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jimmy Patton, 911 received a call from a man who had been on a work crew at a home on Woodale Street in Hull.
“Evidently there had been some kind of confrontation with a homeowner there,” said Patton. “He stated he had been shot.”
Patton didn’t have the names for release as of Monday evening. The names will be posted when available.
The offender has been charged with aggravated assault and more charges may be added, Patton said.
The victim was shot by a handgun in the upper back area, with an exit wound in the front. Patton said the victim was seriously injured but alert and talking.
“We went to the house and made contact with the reported offender and took him into custody,” said Patton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.