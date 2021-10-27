A man on Noble Road reported that a homeless woman he knows only by the name of “Amy” stole multiple items from his home after a friend brought her over to his house and he agreed to let her stay with him for a few days.
The victim did not have a number for the friend who brought Amy to him, stating that he only reaches him through Facebook.
He said that Amy moved in and he left his home a few days later and locked the doors. When he came home about 6 p.m. he found his doors unlocked and Amy, along with the spare key he left for her, were both missing.
Among the items missing were a shotgun, a flat screen TV, 12 trail cameras (valued at $500 each), two Go Pro cameras, a gold wedding band and a baseball card collection valued at $3,000. He said both the shotgun and the wedding band were family heirlooms.
He said he did not see any signs of forced entry and that all the items belonged to him with the exception of the trail cameras which were inside two bags of hunting equipment that another friend was storing at his home.
He said Amy had yet to return and that she had been trying to find a ride to Hartwell prior to him finding his stuff missing. Some of her things were still at his home but he could not locate her last name among any of the items. He also showed the responding officer a picnic table inside the residence that had a vulgar statement carved into it while he was gone. He said the table had been built for his children.
In another incident, a woman who lives on Brittany Pointe Drive reported that she was contacted by a man who told her he was a deputy and demanded money from her. He said he had active warrants for her arrest and she needed to pay $7,100 to have the warrants dropped.
She further stated that the deputy, who provided a name, told her that if she did not pay the money that he knew where she lived and they would come pick her up right now. She said she got scared and went to her bank made a withdrawal for the money. She stated the “deputy” stayed on the phone the whole time giving her instructions on what to say and do. She stated that she went to the Kroger on Epps Bridge and Office Depot in Athens and loaded the money on to Money Pack Credit cards.
She then gave him the card number and that he removed the money from the cards. She said she paid the man $5,500 dollars before she felt something wasn't right and hung up the phone on him. The woman stated she contacted Athens-Clarke County in reference to the incident and was told that she needed to contact Madison County and file a report. The incident remains under investigation.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•A suicide attempt by drinking a substance and slicing wrists was reported in the county last week.
•A woman on Diamond Hill Colbert Road allegedly threatened to shoot a youngster and his dogs if he didn’t stop riding a dirt bike close to the property line. The reporting officer noted he is familiar with through numerous encounters for similar situations and for drug use. The officer informed the woman that the child was allowed to ride on his grandmother’s property and she was then issued a criminal trespass warrant for the next door property. He noted that the woman appeared erratic and under the influence of something while he spoke to her and that there were numerous windows broken out in her residence.
•Two vehicles were allegedly struck by rocks on the same day last week in the area of Hwy. 72 and Jack Sharp Road. No suspects were reported at the time.
•An attempted suicide by taking and drinking various medications was reported in the county.
•Deputies were dispatched to Virginia Lane to assist the Georgia Mobile Crisis Line with a patient who had not slept for several days and refused to take his medications. He had also taken off all his clothing and was seated naked on the couch in the living room, refusing to put more on despite his caregivers being present. He was eventually subdued, dressed in shorts and then taken to a local hospital without further incident.
•A man on McCurley Road found a pistol laying in his driveway when he returned home from work. He turned the weapon, which was unable to be traced to an owner, over to the sheriff’s office.
•A man on Madison Avenue in Colbert reported that a woman he has been seeing stole his 2010 Chrysler Town & Country car. He said when he woke up she and the car were both gone. He said he didn’t know where she went, but that her mother lives in Comer or she might be at a “dope house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.