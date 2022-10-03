A 49-year-old man was critically injured after a collision with a truck as he rode a moped on Hwy. 106 in Madison County Sunday.
According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol, Charles Bales was seriously injured at approximately 8:03 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Cornelius Brown, who was uninjured in the accident, struck the rear of the moped driven by Bales. Both were traveling north on Hwy. 106.
