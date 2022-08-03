A man reported that his vehicle was stolen last week while he was inside a Hull convenience store.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Joshua Rice responded at 11:45 p.m., July 28 to the Chevron Food Mart, Hwy. 72 West, Hull, where a man reported someone stole his car after he entered the store.

vjmoss
Virginia Moss

No one can steal your car if you turn it off and lock it, even for a short time while in a convenience store. Just make it a habit; it's not hard. It's simple. Out and lock. Out and lock.

