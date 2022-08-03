A man reported that his vehicle was stolen last week while he was inside a Hull convenience store.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Joshua Rice responded at 11:45 p.m., July 28 to the Chevron Food Mart, Hwy. 72 West, Hull, where a man reported someone stole his car after he entered the store.
Store video footage showed a male dressed in dark clothing with white shoes enter the vehicle from Glenn Carrie Road at the side of the store facing Glenn Carrie Road. The unknown person drove through the store parking lot to the Hwy. 72 entrance, then appeared to proceed through the stoplight intersection of Hwy. 72 and Glenn Carrie Road continuing west bound on Hwy. 72 towards Clarke County.
The complainant stated his phone was also inside the vehicle.
A BOLO (be on look out) was placed on the vehicle in Madison and surrounding counties.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•MCSO deputy Xavier Duncan responded to a two-vehicle accident at 6:25 a.m., July 25 on Jot Em Down Road, Danielsville, in which two men were reportedly in a verbal argument. The male driver of a Dodge Charger stated the male driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was behind him following very closely and he “brake checked” the driver of the truck causing him to strike the rear of the Charger. The driver of the truck stated he struck the Charger when its driver “brake checked” him. The driver of the struck stated the driver of the Charger pulled a gun on him when he asked him to exit his vehicle. The driver of the truck said he exited his vehicle when the other driver put the gun in his back pocket and told him “he oughta’ blow his head off” and that was when the verbal altercation began.
•Deputy Duncan responded to a domestic dispute with an aggravated assault on Rock Street, Danielsville. Duncan said the female complainant reported a male grabbed another female by the throat and attempted to choke her. The male denied putting his hands on anyone in the home.
•A tree reportedly fell on a house in Colbert July 25. No one was living in the home at the time of the incident that caused damage to the front of the residence.
•A woman visited the Madison County Sheriff’s Office July 25 and reported a child custody dispute with her daughter. The complainant said she had allowed her 15-year-old adopted daughter to go and live with her 38-year-old daughter, but she suspected drug activity at the 38-year-old’s residence and the 15-year-old was being allowed to do things she shouldn’t and she wanted her returned to her custody. The 15-year-old stated she didn’t feel safe going home with her mother and requested to be transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. She was transported and left at the hospital with her older sister.
•A Snellville woman and her son went to the sheriff’s office July 26 to report identity theft. The woman stated her son’s Snap Chat account was tampered with and several racial comments that he had nothing to do with were put on their account. The two stated a female who lives in Madison County is believed to be the one putting the comments on the page.
•Deputy Duncan responded July 26 to a caretaking facility on Briarwood Lane, Danielsville, where a patient had assaulted a staff member. The patient was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and turned over to the staff for an evaluation.
•A woman reported July 26 that a 6x10 homemade utility trailer had been stolen from a Commerce Street, Commerce, residence.
•A woman stopped at the Bread Basket in Colbert July 26 to report a hit and run and unsecured load. The female stated she was traveling on Hwy. 72, between Colbert and Hull, following a truck when a trash can flew off the back of the truck and struck the front of her SUV causing small visible scratches. She said she pulled over and the person driving the truck stopped, picked the trash can up, put it back in the truck and drove off. The complainant stated she followed the truck to Hull and was able to get a photo of the truck and the tag on it.
•Criminal trespass was reported July 26 at a home on Norwood Circle, Danielsville. A woman reported two juveniles were in her back yard and she was not sure why they were there. She told MCSO deputy Joshua Epps, through her son who was translating for her, that the two juveniles began to fight. She said when she told them to leave the bigger juvenile told her no and continued attacking the smaller boy. The complainant’s son stated the two boys fled the yard when he pulled into the driveway, using a ladder to escape over the fence, breaking a wooden fence post in the process.
•Deputy Andrew Bray responded July 27 to a home on McGinnis Chandler Road, Commerce, where a woman reported a domestic dispute involving herself and her son’s father. She stated her son’s father woke up in a bad mood and began arguing with her about her previous relations with other males and accusing her of having a Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD). The complainant said the male threw lawn chairs at her, swung a plastic bottle at her, striking her hand her left bicep and striking her on the side of the head with the bottle. The male stated the female had stayed up all night drinking liquor and she woke him up because she was mad that he told a male she had been sleeping with to get tested for STDs. He said she threw the lawn chairs at him and that is when he picked up the bottle to defend himself. The following day Bray reported responding to the home again to a complaint by the female that he male woke up “in a rage” and slammed his fist into the TV. She said as he was slamming his fist into the TV he told her “he was going to bash her f#$king teeth in.”
•A motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles was reported July 28 on Hwy. 72 at Hardman Morris Road, Colbert. The complainant stated a juvenile ran the stop sign and struck his vehicle. The juvenile was charged with giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement officers, no tag/expired tag, driving without a valid driver’s license, no insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign. The juvenile was released into the custody of his father.
•Cpl. Rice reported Friday, July 29, he conducted a traffic stop on Fortson Store Road at Norwood Road, Hull, and the driver was issued a citation for no insurance and received warnings for in inoperable tail light, a cracked windshield and failure to update the address on her driver’s license.
•A woman on Madison Avenue, Colbert, told deputy Matthew Bryant on July 29 she let her dog out to use the restroom and it was attacked by the neighbor’s dogs. Due to prior history with the attacking dogs the owner was issued a citation for the dogs being off her property.
•Cpl. Austin Shubert reported July 29 he initiated a traffic stop on South 4th Street, Colbert, and Bryan Lynn Yearwood, 37, Center Church Road, Stephens, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and he also had an active warrant out of the Elberton Police Department.
•On Friday, July 29, a woman on Hanley Road, Hull, told deputy Hunt a man came into her home, sat down on her couch, asked her if she needed anything and after a few minutes he left.
•Travis Darnelll Alexander, 34, Broad Acres Court, Athens, was arrested July 29 and charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway when a traffic stop was conducted on Hwy. 72 West, Colbert.
•On Saturday, July 30, Cpl. Zachary Brooks and other deputies responded to a home on Fernwood Drive, Hull, in reference to a welfare check. The complainant said there was a female who had been drugged and was being “pimped out” by two males who were at the home. The complainant stated the female was hardly breathing and she did not know if she had a pulse or not. When the officers arrived at the home no one was home and the door to the home was open.
•A woman reported July 30 someone had stolen her Jeep Grand Cherokee from her home on Moriah Church Road, Colbert.
•A dispute was reported at Destiny’s Food Mart, Hwy. 29 South, Danielsville, on Saturday, July 30.
•A woman at a Transco Road, Comer, home reported her juvenile daughter refused to return home from a friend’s house in Lexington.
•On July 30 a man reported he was in the area of James Springs Road and Harry Paul Road, Danielsville, when he struck a large piece of wood in the roadway causing damage to his Ford truck.
•On Sunday, July 31, a man at a Sherwood Drive, Danielsville, residence said he was traveling on Sherwood Drive when a rock struck his vehicle in the rear passenger side window, breaking it.
•A man reported July 31 a burglary and theft by taking on Old Harrison School Road, Royston. He said the lock on the shop next to the residence had been broken off. A barn had been entered and boxes and other containers had been gone through and the contents were lying on the floor. He advised a TV and two home-made wooden saw benches appeared to be missing.
(1) comment
No one can steal your car if you turn it off and lock it, even for a short time while in a convenience store. Just make it a habit; it's not hard. It's simple. Out and lock. Out and lock.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.