A Royston man was recently sentenced in Madison County Superior Court for a February 2021 domestic incident.
Seth Edward Hart was sentenced to 10 years probation for false imprisonment and cruelty to children, five years probation for criminal damage to property in the second degree and one year probation for hindering emergency call and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Hart was sentenced to five years with the first three years in confinement (suspended) for seven counts of terroristic threats and acts. He was sentenced to one year probation for false report of a crime and simple battery and one year probation for criminal trespass. He faces $5,272 in fines and fees.
Other actions filed recently in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court include:
•A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed in the case of Melissa Nicole Elias.
•A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed in the case of Joshua Cole Descoteaux.
•A charge of cruelty to children in the third degree was dismissed in the case of Chad Michael McCaig.
•Edward Ashley Adams was sentenced to 15 years with the first three to be served in confinement for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He also faces $4,478 in fines and fees.
•Brandon Cole Potter was sentenced to three years probation for financial transaction fraud and faces $778 in fines and fees.
•Jimmy Charles Ellis was sentenced to six months confinement for two counts of disorderly conduct. Four counts of disorderly conduct were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Jadario Dashon Hill was sentenced to five years with the first year in confinement for entering an automobile. He was sentenced to one year probation for identity fraud. A charge of theft by taking was dismissed through nolle prosequi. He also faces $778 in fines and fees.
•Randy Lee Daniel Jr. was sentenced to 30 days confinement for giving false information to law enforcement officers.
•Megan Nichole Nicklow was sentenced to 12 months with the first 120 days to be served in confinement for driving under the influence (DUI). She was sentenced to one year probation for two counts of reckless conduct (reduced from aggravated assault). Nicklow received a four-year sentence with 30 days confinement with a conditional discharge and for possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and DUI. Two counts of aggravated assault and charges of simple battery, failure to maintain land and cruelty to children in the third degree were dismissed through nolle prosequi. She also faces $7,901 in fines and fees.
•Joshua Ryan Flanagan was sentenced to one year probation for battery. He also faces $1,268 in fines and fees.
•Ralph Isiah Sanders was sentenced to three years probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He also faces fines and fees of $2,878.
•Casey Roy Hobbs was sentenced to one year confinement for shoplifting.
•Dennie Shane Smith was sentenced to 90 days confinement for obstruction of an officer and public drunkenness.
•Charges of burglary in the second degree and driving while license suspended were dismissed through nolle prosequi in the case of Bronson Randy Triplett because “the victim in this case is desceased and the state is unable to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt without the testimony of the victim.”
•A charge of obstruction of officers was dismissed through nolle prosequi in the case of Yolanda Shamere Jones.
•A charge of harassing phone calls was dismissed through nolle prosequi in the case of Melanie Maurer Sikes because victim no longer wishes to prosecute.
•Henry Daniel Greene was sentenced to five years probation and fined $700 for theft by taking. He was given credit for time served from March 20 to November 22 of 2020.
•A charge of criminal damage to property in the second degree was dismissed in the case of Fanesha Lashan Smith. The victim requested that the charge be dropped.
•Cody Andrew Mattox was sentenced to one year probation for both obstruction of officers and disorderly conduct. He also faces $1,808 in fines and fees.
