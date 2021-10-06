A man was recently sentenced to jail time in Madison County Superior Court for child cruelty charges, reduced from an original charge of child molestation.
James Christopher Angelo, no address listed, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 20 years, with the first four years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $2,000 fine on a charge of first-degree cruelty to children (reduced from child molestation). Two other charges of child molestation were dismissed.
Other cases recently adjudicated in Madison County Superior Court included:
•Kieron Anthony Bratcher, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 20 years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of aggravated battery. Charges of robbery by sudden snatch, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property in the second degree, battery family violence, hindering emergency telephone call and criminal trespass were dismissed.
•Jonathan Corey Rhea, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Benjamin Kyle Page, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve 24 months of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on charges of following too closely and driver exercise due care. A charge of second-degree homicide by vehicle was dismissed.
•Ashley Alberta Gilbert, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve five years of probation on charges of identity fraud and financial transaction card theft.
•Gregory Meadow, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of simple battery.
•William Hernandez, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of battery. A charge of aggravated assault was dismissed.
•Austin Tylor Clark, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 180 days in the county jail on charges of possession of drug-related objects and criminal trespass.
•Chase Logan Mattox, of Comer, had his charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana less than an ounce moved to the dead docket by Judge Phelps because the U.S. Department of Justice has expressed its intention to present this case to the grand jury, so the state will defer prosecution to the federal government and will dismiss the case upon sentencing or acquittal in the federal case.
•Douglas Edward Watkins, of Conyers, had his charges of battery and failure to appear moved to the dead docket by Judge Phelps because the defendant is in very poor health and is physically unable to stand trial. Should he recover enough to be able to stand trial, the state will move to place the case back on the active docket.
•Kimberly Morrison, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 10 days in confinement on a charge of obstruction of an officer.
•Blake Randall Davis, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of simple battery family violence.
•Caleb Mark Evans, of Maysville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of theft by taking.
•Alicia Bagwell, of Danielsville, of Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of criminal trespass.
•Randy Lee Snyder, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve five years of probation on a charge of felony theft by receiving stolen property. In a second hearing, he was also sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $300 fine on a charge of DUI/less safe/drugs. Charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce, failure to maintain lane, failure to carry license and failure to wear a safety belt were dismissed. In a third hearing, Wasserman sentenced Snyder to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of battery (reduced from riot in a penal institution).
•Robert Arron Hendrix, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve five years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
•Tana Sue Peppers, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of pedestrian under the influence was dismissed.
•Matthew W. Campbell, of Colbert was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects (two counts) and improper tires were dismissed.
•Donald Steven Syfrett, of Athens was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve four years in confinement on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, failure to maintain lane and failure to maintain brake lights in good working condition.
•Riquavious Bernard Kelley, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay $400 in fines on charges of two counts of violation of family violence order. An additional violation of a family violence order was dismissed.
•Randy Bernard Morris, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 10 years of probation and pay $750 in fine on charges of felony theft by taking, entering an automobile and simple battery family violence.
•Justin Lee Carter, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay $900 in fines on charges of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of drug-related objects, duty upon striking unattended vehicle and driving while license suspended or revoked. He was also sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 20 years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of first-degree burglary. A second charge of felony theft by taking was dismissed.
•Jacob Stevie Smith, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay $450 in fines on charges of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and speeding. A count of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance was dismissed.
•Riquavious Bernard Kelley, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay $300 in fines on charges of giving false information to a law enforcement officer and loitering and prowling.
•Kyle Thomas Melton, of Colbert, was sentenced by Malcom to serve 12 months of probation on charges of theft by taking and possession of drug-related objects. A charge of theft by deception was dismissed.
•Larry Jackson Floyd, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of simple battery family violence.
•Melissa K. McDougald, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation, with the first 24 hours to be served in confinement and pay a $300 fine on a charge of DUI/less safe/drugs. Charges of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, drugs not in original container and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•David William Mills, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 10 years, with the first two years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation, to be suspended upon the successful completion of RSAT and aftercare on charges of possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
