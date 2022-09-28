Jerry Lee Hutchison, Jr., 44, was recently sentenced in Madison County Superior Court to life in prison without the possibility of parole for rape. He was sentenced to 25 years confinement for incest. He was also found guilty of two counts of child molestation. The victim was child under the age of 10 who lived in the same household.

In another case, Randy Blackwell was sentenced to 15 years probation after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle in the first degree and reckless driving for a April 2016 wreck that took the life of Ruby Lynn Stowe and seriously injured another person.

