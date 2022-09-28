Jerry Lee Hutchison, Jr., 44, was recently sentenced in Madison County Superior Court to life in prison without the possibility of parole for rape. He was sentenced to 25 years confinement for incest. He was also found guilty of two counts of child molestation. The victim was child under the age of 10 who lived in the same household.
In another case, Randy Blackwell was sentenced to 15 years probation after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle in the first degree and reckless driving for a April 2016 wreck that took the life of Ruby Lynn Stowe and seriously injured another person.
A second charge of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, serious injury by vehicle, failure to maintain land and driving on the wrong side of the road were dismissed through nolle prosequi. He also faces fines and fees of $4,515.
Other recent actions in Superior Court include:
•Dominick Francis Sheerer was sentenced to 120 days suspended upon payment of $250 by Jan. 1, 2023 for theft by shoplifting. A charge of giving false information was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Jason Jerome Moon was sentenced to 15 years for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute with the first year to be served in the Madison County Jail. He was also sentenced to one year for possession of drug-related objects.
•Brian Patrick Combs was sentenced to three years probation for possession of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, driving on suspended or canceled registration, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and failure to stop at a stop sign were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Thomas Jordan Whitehead was sentenced to three years probation for possession of heroin and fined $638.
•Rebecca Diane Burgess was sentenced to one year probation for battery under the Family Violence Act. She also faces fines and fees of $540.
•Jordan Terrell Lipscomb was sentenced to one year probation for both simple assault and battery. A charge of theft by taking was dismissed through nolle prosequi. He also faces fines and fees of 1,268.
•Javier Marrero-Pando was sentenced to 15 years for aggravated sodomy and fined $5,000. Charges of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Dana Preston Lunsford was sentenced to three years and eight months confinement for possession of methamphetamine and eight months confinement for theft by taking (reduced from robbery by sudden snatch). He was also fined $500. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Ryan Klein was sentenced to 50 days confinement for driving while license suspended and obstruction of officers.
•Ronald Hoyt Bryant was sentenced to one year probation for false report of a crime and faces fines and fees of $688.
