Charles Ray OKelley was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to 20 years for aggravated assault and five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and fined $1,000 on both charges. He was ordered to serve the first five years in confinement.
Four charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a license were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
Other actions filed recently in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Madison County include:
•Emily Alexandria Thomas was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to 10 years probation for theft by taking and identity fraud, five years probation for identity fraud, three years probation for financial transaction card theft and one year probation for theft by taking. She was given credit for three months served in confinement prior to sentencing. A charge of possession of firearm was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•A charge of armed robbery was dismissed for Janarrius Amaru Latimore after a Grand Jury chose not to indict him in the case. A charge of armed robbery was also dismissed for Zachariah Malique Roberts.
•Michael Andrew Godfrey was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 36 months of probation on five counts of obstruction of officers and fined $4,200.
•A charge of obstruction of officers was dismissed in the case of Kerry Kimberly Godfrey.
•Frank Louis Ovinnio was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to one year of probation for theft by taking and fined $475 and ordered to pay restitution of $2,000.
•Tristan Alexander Lockaby was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to one year probation for contributing to delinquency of a minor. A charge of sexual exploitation of children was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Aileen Jovanna Teran was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to one year probation for two counts of battery and fined $138 on both charges. Two battery charges and two counts of simple assault were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Edward Ashley Adams was sentenced by Judge Malcom to 15 years with the first three years in confinement and a $2,500 fine for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. A charge of possession of contraband by an inmate was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Patrick Tyler Morris was sentenced by Judge Malcom to four years confinement for possession of methamphetamine and one year of probation for possession of drug related objects and criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
•Jessica Ann Forrester was sentenced by Judge Phelps to 10 days confinement suspended upon payment of a $200 fine for making a false statement.
•Aletha Lee Mullinax was sentenced by Judge Malcom to three years probation and fined $500 for possession of methamphetamine. A charge of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Brandon James Grimes was sentenced by Judge Phelps to one year probation for possession of methamphetamine. Three charges of possession of drug-related objects were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Charges of receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon against Richard Dean Drake were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•A charge of obstruction of officers against Kirk Devon Williams was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Staveona Monnay Harris was sentenced by Judge Phelps to one year probation on charges of giving false information to a law enforcement officer and speeding and fined $400. A charge of forgery in the first degree was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•A charge of driving under the influence was dismissed in the case of Will Henry Lumpkin.
•Timothy Michael Chasteen was sentenced to 30 days in confinement after pleading no contest on two accounts of obstruction of an officer.
•Isaiah Mize was sentenced to one year probation for reckless driving (reduced from DUI), criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and failure of driver to exercise due care. A charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Daniel Eugene Crawford was sentenced by Judge Malcom to one year probation and a $500 fine for disorderly conduct (reduced from simple battery).
•Kaleb Ray Plyler was sentenced to six years for theft by taking with credit for time served from Feb 27, 2018 to Dec. 22, 2021.
