Madison County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Joshua Rice and Deputy Daniel Bond responded Feb. 23 to a home on Creekwood Drive in Hull to a person reportedly trespassing.
The caller stated the male possibly had warrants. It was determined that the male, Bryantrella M. Glenn, had warrants out of Clarke County.
Glenn attempted to flee from the officers by climbing out a window of the residence. He retreated into a bedroom and shut the door, but after several commands from officers Glenn opened the door and stuck both of his hands out. He was searched and two knives were removed from Glenn.
Officers secured Glenn in a patrol vehicle and he was transported to Ingles to be turned over to Clarke County.
While waiting for Clarke County Glenn advised Deputy Bond he swallowed half of a gram of fentanyl prior to coming out of his bedroom. Madison County EMS responded and evaluated Glenn but did not observe signs of opiate overdose at that time.
Later a Clarke County office called Madison County 911 to inform them that Glenn admitted he had lied about ingesting fentanyl in order to avoid being taken into custody.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A man on Colonial Drive in Danielsville reported he was sold a defective gun that had exploded in his hand.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Colbert-Danielsville Road on Feb. 20.
•A person was reported missing Feb. 21 from a Hwy. 72 West residence in Hull.
•A woman on Holloway Road, Danielsville, reported Feb. 21, a metal gate had been stolen and her fence had been cut.
•On Feb. 22, an accident involving a deer was reported on Diamond Hill-Colbert Road, Colbert.
•A woman on Bradley Drive in Hull reported she had been defrauded out of $39,000. She stated she believed someone accessed her personal compute to access her bank account.
•A woman reported she received information that her son and his girlfriend had been in a physical altercation at a home on Foote McClellan Road in Hull.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a home on Candlestick Drive, Hull, where a woman reported her 14-year-old son got angry and broke his bedroom door and then punched a hole in another door in the kitchen.
•On Feb. 23, criminal trespass was reported on Neese-Commerce Road, Hull, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had damaged the windshield on her vehicle.
•An abandoned vehicle that had been left on the side of Vineyards Creek Church Road in Comer for several days was towed on Feb. 23.
•Child endangerment/rape was reported Feb. 24 on Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville.
•A woman on Timberlane Drive in Danielsville reported her juvenile grandkids were involved in a verbal argument with another juvenile and an 18-year-old. She stated a 22-caliber long rifle was pointed at her grandchildren.
•Obstruction of law enforcement officers was reported at a Kellogg Drive residence in Colbert where MCSO Deputy Steven Kimbel was attempting to make contact with an absconded registered sex offender.
•A possible hit and run was reported Feb. 25 on Jack Sharp Road in Colbert, where a woman reported her neighbor backed into her fence and when she tried to get him to stop he “cussed her out and drove off.”
•A female was found unresponsive due to a possible overdose at a home on Moriah Church Road, Colbert.
