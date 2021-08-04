A Colbert man reportedly suffered a broken thumb in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 106 at 8:11 a.m., July 28.
According to the accident report, a woman from Stephens was stopped at the sign at the intersection of Moons Grove Church Road in a Ford Explorer, waiting to make a left turn onto Hwy. 106. The Colbert man was traveling north in a Nissan Maxima on Hwy. 106. The woman said she failed to see the Nissan due to shadows from the trees. She pulled into the path of the Nissan. The driver of the Nissan was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Ford Explorer was not injured.
In another incident, no injuries were reported, but Hwy. 98 was shut down around 4:30 p.m., Jan. 28 in front of Bonds Boats and Motors after a fuel leak following a wreck.
Minor injuries were reported around 4:30 p.m. July 30 in a single-vehicle accident on Rogers Mill Road.
A Ford Ranger came to rest on its side in a single-vehicle accident off Neese-Commerce Road at 5:33 p.m., July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.