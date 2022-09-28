A 22-year-old man suffered severe burns in Comer Sept. 21.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Justin Hanley reported that he was dispatched to a home on Kudzu Road, Comer, where an illegal burn was reported.
Hanley said Carlton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Smith stated a man was severely burned when he tried to light a large brush pile with gasoline. The man, who was believed to be living in a camper on the property, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A man was transported from a Hull residence to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment after overdosing on over-the-counter Narcan.
•A man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on September 19 for treatment after Deputy Jason Ring talked him down off the water tower in Ila. Ring said the man was about three-fourths of the way up the ladder on the tower which was surrounded by a locked gate when he arrived on the scene.
•A man told Deputy Daniel Martin he struck a deer on Hwy. 72 at River Road, Danielsville, on Monday, September 19, causing visible damage to his vehicle.
•A woman reported her son ran away from her while they were at another son’s football practice. An officer located the runaway juvenile at the Madison County High School football stadium and he was turned back over to the complainant.
•A woman traveling on Hwy. 72 East in Comer hit a deer.
•Cpl. Zachary Brooks reported Tuesday, Sept. 20, he responded to a home in Danielsville, where a woman reported a juvenile had been “kicked out of his house by his parents.” The complainant stated the juvenile’s parents kicked him out of the house, removed him from school and had been abusing him. Cpl. Brooks stated a DFCS employee was contacted and he was told they already had an open case with the juvenile and his parents. Later the same day, Deputy Shubert responded to the Diamond Hill Mobile Home Park, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, home, where the juvenile had run away again because his father punched him in the face multiple times. Shubert located the juvenile in the mobile home park and he was turned over to a family member.
•Deputy Shubert responded Sept. 20 at a home on Lem Edwards Road, Hull, where a woman reported her sister had been drinking and wanted to harm herself. The complainant’s sister was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
•Deputy Timothy Zellner reported Tuesday, September 20, he responded to a home on Allen Road, Commerce, for a burglary report.
•A woman on Buford Carey Road, Hull, reported her 16-year-old son missing on September 20. She told Deputy Ring her son, a student at Madison County High School, got on the bus in the morning for school and the school bus driver confirmed he got off the bus in the afternoon. Ring advised the juvenile would be placed on GCIC as a runaway.
•Criminal trespass and simple battery – FVA was reported September 20 at a Mimosa Drive, Colbert, home, where a man was reportedly punching holes in the wall of the residence. Deputy Duncan advised the man consented to go to the hospital with Madison County EMS personnel for evaluation.
•A man at an Eller Road residence in Commerce reported an incident of disorderly conduct on September 21. He told Deputy Cody Swagger his ex-girlfriend’s mother came to his home and started arguing with him and his brother’s wife and as she was leaving the residence she muttered “keep running your mouth and you will end up dead.”
•Cpl. Rice responded September 21 to battery/simple battery – FVA at a home on Gosnell Hutto Road, Danielsville, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•A man on Aderhold Rogers Road, Commerce, told Deputy Andrew Bray on Sept. 21 someone had burglarized a Cognex container on his property and stole numerous items from inside the container and also stole several items from the yard.
•A man at a Jot Em Down Road residence in Danielsville told Deputy Bray on Sept. 21 he had been in a domestic altercation with his female roommate and she struck him three times in the neck area.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA and disorderly conduct was reported to Deputy Gary Floyd on Sept. 21 at a home on Reese Lane, Hull, where a sister and brother had been in a heated argument.
•Deputy Vaughn reported Sept. 21 he spoke with a female at the Madison County Jail, Sherwood Circle, Danielsville, who reported being harassed by a male that had filed a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) against her previously.
•A Hudson River Church Road woman reported that her juvenile daughter was misbehaving and has been having behavior problems for some time and is getting progressively worse. The complainant said she was tired of getting kicked and punched by her juvenile daughter who also damaged property.
•Deputy Cowan reported September 22 he struck a deer with his county-issued patrol vehicle as he was traveling on Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville.
•A woman on Farm Road in Colbert reported her 70-year-old uncle with Alzheimer’s missing on Thursday, Sept. 22. The man was entered into GCIC as a missing person. He was later found.
•On Friday, September 23, Deputy Vaughn responded to a reckless driver call on Diamond Hill-Neese Road, Hull, where a woman reported a motorcycle driver driving recklessly damaged her vehicle.
•Deputy Duncan responded September 23 to a home on Martin Griffeth Road, Danielsville, where a woman reported someone hit two mailboxes on the same post and never stopped.
•A woman on Hwy. 98 East, Comer, reported to Deputy Zellner on September 23 someone had entered her unlocked vehicle at her residence and moved items around, but nothing was missing.
•Simple battery and unruly juvenile were reported Friday, September 23, at a home on Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, where a 10-year-old female juvenile was being unruly.
•Sgt. Daniel Martin reported a driver safety checkpoint was conducted on Hwy. 29 at Hwy. 281 in Danielsville Saturday, Sept. 24, where 13 vehicles were checked, no citations and no arrests were made.
•Deputy Daniel Bond reported September 24 he spoke with a Gosnell Hutto Road, Danielsville, man who reported someone who refused to identify him/her self but said they were a friend of a female he filed a TPO against had contacted him via text message.
•A woman on Hwy. 98 West reported her son’s motorcycle and various other items had been stolen out of a building on her property.
•Deputy Hunt reported September 24 he responded to a Moons Grove Church Road, Colbert, residence, where a burglary was reported. The complainant stated several items, including money and a rifle, had been stolen from the home.
•On Sunday, September 25, Deputy Shubert reported turning movements, signals, required on turning, changing lanes, slowing, obedience to traffic control devised required, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign and defective or no headlights on Hwy. 106 South, Hull, where a traffic stop was attempted. The driver fled into Athens-Clarke County where he was stopped.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported at Dollar General on Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, on Sunday, September 25. The assistant manager reported a man she has had previous issues with came into the store and she believed he changed the price on an item before he purchased it.
•A possible domestic dispute was reported at Watson Mill State Park Sept. 25.
•Deputy Hunt reported Sunday, September 25, he responded to a home on Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, where a woman reported several pieces of mail that did not belong to her had been found on her property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.