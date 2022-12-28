A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a structure fire on Diamond Hill Colbert Road at 12:20 a.m., Dec. 21. Another resident of the home suffered an arm injury.
Officer Devin Dorsey reported that the house was fully engulfed in flames when he arrived. Three people and a dog were accounted for when Dorsey arrived, but one dog was missing. One resident saw fire coming from the kitchen and yelled for the other two residents to wake up. Another resident said he had a fire going in his wooden stove hooked to his chimney, which was a possible cause of the fire.
Colbert, Comer and Hull volunteer fire departments responded to the fire. The Red Cross was called in to assist.
Other incidents reported by the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Deputy Daniel Bond reported that he observed a vehicle traveling approximately 96 miles an hour on Hwy. 72 Dec. 26. He attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, running a stop sign at Paoli Road. The vehicle crossed the centerline as it approached Pine Valley Farm Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and ran into a ditch on Paoli Road. Bond reported that he opened the driver’s side door and the driver was “semi compliant at this time so I removed him from the vehicle.” But after the driver got out of the vehicle, he began to actively resist Bond as he tried to handcuff him. The driver then elbowed Bond in the face, pushed him to the ground and ran westbound on Paoli Road, jumping a fence. Bond pursued on foot but lost sight of the assailant. A cell phone was found in the vehicle and taken as evidence. The registered owner of the vehicle said she did not know it had been taken.
•A structure fire was reported at a residence on Hardman Morris Road in Colbert at 7:01 p.m., Dec. 23. Colbert and Hull volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.
•A camper fire was reported at 8:33 a.m., Dec. 23 on Blacks Creek Church Road. Poca, Ila and Danielsville volunteer fire departments responded.
•A runaway juvenile was reported on William Wilson Road.
•A man on Farm Road reported that his dog got loose and was still on his property when another man shot the canine. The man who shot the dog said his own animal was “pinned down” by the dog. The officer noted that the man whose dog was shot was not eager to take his dog to the vet. The shooter told the owner of the dog he would reimburse him for the cost of the dog.
•A woman on Hwy. 106 reported that someone left a sticky note in her mailbox that said, “no more running.” The woman said she was afraid for the safety of herself and her kids.
•An elderly man was reported missing from a Three Rivers Ct. residence at 2:38 a.m., Dec. 22. He was later located at Neese Grocery.
•An elderly woman with dementia was reported missing from a Hwy. 106 residence at 6:49 a.m., Dec. 24. She was later found on Williams Wilson Road.
•A vehicle roll-over was reported at 5:31 p.m., Dec. 20 on Colbert Danielsville Road at Sunrise Golf Course. A power line was down and a pole was splintered.
•A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:27 a.m., Dec. 22 on Hwy. 29 at Wing House Grill. A woman who is 37 weeks pregnant requested to be checked out.
•A man suffered a laceration to his left shoulder after a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 29 at Long Peeple Road at 6:43 p.m., Dec. 24.
•A kitten at the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter was turned over to the health department for rabies testing after biting a shelter employee and then dying. The kitten was too young for the rabies vaccine.
•Fifty two vehicles were stopped at a safety checkpoint on Moons Grove Church Road Dec. 21.
•A person reported that checks were stolen from a Lem Edwards Road mailbox and cashed at a local bank.
•Possible identity theft was reported at a Dove Drake Road residence.
•A man reported that his wife has a protective order against another man, who contacted his wife through Facebook.
•An accident with a deer was reported on Hwy. 98 Dec. 21.
•An accident with a deer was reported on Hwy. 106 Dec. 21.
•Theft was reported at a Hwy. 98 West residence in Danielsville.
•A man was reported missing from a Three Rivers Court residence in Hull Dec. 22.
•A woman ran her vehicle into a ditch after missing a driveway on Hwy. 29 South.
•A man on Hillwood Drive said he believed his wife gave her lover his passwords to his cell phone and they were now using Bluetooth to control his vehicle remotely.
•A man reportedly hit another man in the face at a Glenn Carrie Road residence.
•An accident with a deer was reported on Hwy. 72 in Colbert.
•A man on Hwy. 106 reported that his car had been burglarized and several items stolen.
•A child was bitten in the face by a dog at an Amberly Drive residence in Hull.
•A woman on Ivy Street in Comer reported the theft of her vehicle.
•A man reported that another man hit a woman in the face three times at a Blacks Creek Church Road residence. The woman said she didn’t want to pursue charges and the deputy didn’t see any redness or injuries.
