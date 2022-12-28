A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a structure fire on Diamond Hill Colbert Road at 12:20 a.m., Dec. 21. Another resident of the home suffered an arm injury.

Officer Devin Dorsey reported that the house was fully engulfed in flames when he arrived. Three people and a dog were accounted for when Dorsey arrived, but one dog was missing. One resident saw fire coming from the kitchen and yelled for the other two residents to wake up. Another resident said he had a fire going in his wooden stove hooked to his chimney, which was a possible cause of the fire.

