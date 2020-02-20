A Maysville man faces a myriad of charges after he reportedly beat up a woman and held her against her will at a home in Danielsville last week.
Justin Jared Watson, 29, was taken into custody Feb. 11 by Danielsville Police Chief Jonathan Burnette and charged with false imprisonment, obstruction or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts and battery-family violence.
The incident began Monday, Feb. 10, when Danielsville Police Officer Cleve Williams and a sheriff’s deputy went to a home on Mulberry Lane in regard to a domestic disturbance. Burnette said there was no physical evidence at that time of an altercation and both Watson and his female companion wanted to remain in the home, so no arrests were made.
On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Chief Burnette said the woman went to the police department with multiple bruises “from the chest up” saying she had escaped the home while Watson was asleep.
The victim told him that Watson had beaten her up after officers left on Monday and knocked the phone out of her hand when she tried to call 911. At one point, she said, she ran out into the yard but Watson dragged her back inside and placed her on the bed, then pointed a handgun at her and asked her if she was “ready to meet Jesus.” He then allegedly fired into the mattress. Burnette also found during his investigation of the home that Watson had also fired through the front door from inside the home at some point.
Burnette said the victim told him that the two had lived together for about a month.
After taking her statement, Burnette obtained warrants and went to the home where he arrested Watson without incident and took him to jail. He said Watson was able to bond out of jail in a short amount of time, but then escaped from the bonding company before the bonding process was complete.
He was spotted driving recklessly toward Banks County in his Jeep Cherokee by a Madison County officer in an unmarked car, who reported him but declined to give chase.
A chase with a Banks County officer later ensued and Watson was taken into custody.
Burnette said Tuesday that Watson is now in custody in Jackson County (since a relative of Watson’s works for the Banks County Sheriff’s Office) where he remains as of press time on a $35,000 bond. Burnette said he has also learned since the initial warrants that Watson is a convicted felon, so firearms charges may be added to the Danielsville Police Department charges.
Watson has also since been charged with a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) violation, reckless driving and bondsman off bond by the sheriff’s office, according to Captain Jimmy Patton. Patton said Madison County has a hold on him and he will be returned to the county to face those charges once Banks County releases him.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Christopher Paul Brooks, 40, of Hull, was charged with one count of simple-battery family violence.
Deputy Duston Stanley was dispatched to the scene on Feb. 12 and while on the way, 911 operators informed him that the male half (Brooks) had left walking on foot. He was stopped by other deputies at Sanders Road.
Stanley met with a woman at the home who told him that Brooks was at her house while she wasn’t home and she didn’t want him there and told him to leave when she got home. She also told him that his wife was not to be there either because she thinks she has stolen from her in the past.
She said Brooks was upset about this and they began to argue as they made their way up to the end of her driveway.
She said she had Brooks’ daughter (who lives with her) in her car and he kept trying to get to the child and she told him to stay away, causing him to reportedly shove her out of the way.
She said her neighbor saw what was going on and yelled at Brooks to stop and that’s when he began to walk away from the scene.
•Christopher Eugene Nixon, 22, Hull, was charged with adult restraint law seatbelt, criminal trespass, driving while license suspended or revoked and taillight maintenance.
Deputy Joshua Smith was on patrol when he spotted a gold Dodge Stratus traveling south on Hwy. 29 at the intersection of Old Danielsville Road with a broken taillight. He conducted a traffic stop on the car for the violation and it came to a stop at Canvas Church just inside Clarke County.
As soon as the car stopped, the driver (Nixon) got out quickly and Smith noted he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Nixon immediately began dialing a number on his phone stating he was supposed to be taking his sister to the hospital, though he was the only occupant in the car.
He told Smith his sister was having a panic attack and he was taking the car to another person that was with her so that they could take her to the hospital.
He also stated “I’m not gonna lie, I don’t have a license, that is why I got to get the car to her boyfriend so he can take her to the hospital.”
Nixon was resistant to being taken to jail, stating he could not go back to jail, according to the report. While escorting him to the patrol car for transport, he would stop walking but complied after being told to walk. At the patrol car, Nixon did not want to get in the patrol vehicle, continuing to say “don't take me to jail” but eventually complied without having to be forced.
After he was inside, he began to yell and bang his head on the cage between the front and back seats, resulting in a head wound that began to bleed. EMS was called to the scene to make sure he did not need stitches and he was taken on to jail.
•James Nelson Correa, 49, of Colbert, was charged with simple-battery family violence and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Deputy Joshua Smith went to a home on Buddy Moore Road for a domestic dispute with reported property damage. The caller told dispatch the offender (Correa) was still on scene and that she (caller) had locked herself in the bedroom.
The caller met Smith at the back door and told him that she and her 12-year old daughter came home from the grocery store and after she brought her purse inside the home, Correa locked her out so she sent her daughter around to the front to go through and open the back door.
She said after she got inside Correa was “mouthy” with her and used his shoulder to strike her on the chest. She said he followed her outside when she let the dogs out so she locked him out so she could call 911.
Correa kicked the front door, leaving a shoe mark on it, then tore a window screen off a window, then threw a porch chair through it.
At some point, Correa got two rocks and threw them towards the bedroom that the woman and her daughter were holed up in.
As Smith spoke with the woman, he observed Correa sweeping up some broken glass on the floor near the broken window. Correa admitted that he caused the damage but denied putting his hands on the woman.
The woman told Smith that this was not the first incident of this kind with Correa and Smith learned through dispatch that Correa had outstanding warrants out of Florida for battery-family violence but that Florida did not wish to extradite him.
•Faith Lynn Smith, 22, of Watkinsville, was charged with DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Deputy Joshua Smith was traveling north on Hwy. 106 behind a red Ford F-150 pickup truck when he saw it cross the right fog line and travel about a tenth of a mile straddling it, then cross the double yellow centerline. Smith conducted a traffic stop and the driver stopped at Neese Grocery. The driver (Smith) was observed to have bloodshot and glassy eyes as well as slurred speech. Smith said she was lost and trying to find her cousin. She admitted that she had been drinking alcohol while bowling earlier. She was determined to be under the influence and arrested and taken to jail.
•Keith Devonte Gantt, 21, Comer, probation violation.
•Jennifer Nicole Guinn, 30, Commerce, two counts of probation violation.
•Holden Avery Hansford, 22, Colbert, probation violation.
•Renee Hawes, 57, Athens, probation violation.
•Amy Marie Mathis, 34, Comer, probation violation.
•Laramy Daryl McCannon, 23, Elberton, probation violation.
•Craig Daniel McCarty, 38, Carlton, probation violation.
•Mary Ann McCrobie, 46, Hull, simple assault.
•Kenya Pamela McCullough, 39, Athens, probation violation.
•Randy Eugene Nixon, 46, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Travis Lamar Parks, 35, Danielsville, probation violation.
•James Steven Rice, 63, Hull, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Jeffery Dorsey Ricks, 51, Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Kenneth Jamar Riley, 28, Savannah, identity theft fraud when using, possessing identification, information concerning a person (felony).
•Richard Powers Sharp, 61, Colbert, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Lacey Kay Sims, 33, Athens, DUI/drugs.
•Montarious Perez Wingate, 29, Bowman, probation violation.
•Kelton Bryan Christian, 21, Comer, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Nana Akua Dooley, 43, Athens, probation violation.
•Brian Lonnie Dove, 52, Comer, probation violation.
•Marshall Whitman Dyches, 30, Maysville, felony theft by deception and two counts of felony deposit account fraud (bad checks) of $1,500 or more.
•Shauna Leann Giddens, 42, Danielsville, false report of a crime and first degree forgery.
•Anthony Lee Pass Jr., 30, Carlton, probation violation.
•Courtney Gail Rowland, 26, Canon, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Jose Martin Suarez Jr., 38, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Oscar Villches, 27, Comer, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Rufus Whitfield, 57, Danielsville, hold for Clarke County.
OTHER INCIDENTS
•A 17-year-old female reported back pain after hitting a deer on Transco Road at 7:38 a.m., Feb. 12.
•A person suffered a head laceration after an accident on Blacks Creek Church Road at 5:58 p.m., Feb. 12.
•A structure fire was reported at an abandoned white house on General Daniel Avenue at 11:10 a.m., Feb. 13.
•A 24-year-old female was reportedly bleeding from the mouth after an accident at 12:47 p.m., Feb. 13.
•A truck ran through a fence and over a mailbox on Jot Em Down Road at 7:13 p.m., Feb. 13.
•Injuries were reported in an accident at 10:04 a.m., Feb. 14 at Paoli Road and New Hope Church Road.
•An elderly man was reportedly bleeding from the mouth and face after an accident at Hwy. 72 and New Hope Church Road 12:29 p.m., Feb. 14.
•A man suffered serious injuries, including a broken arm and two broken legs, in a motorcycle accident on Holly Creek Church Road at 4:12 p.m., Feb. 14.
•A man was unconscious and bleeding from the head after an accident at Danielsville Street and Furnace Creek Road at 7:23 p.m., Feb. 14.
•A barn fire was reported on Timberlane Road at 3:18 a.m., Feb. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.