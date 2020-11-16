Madison County High School was placed on a “soft lockdown” after a person reported a possible road rage incident on Madison Street near Hwy. 98, but the incident was determined not to be an actual occurrence.
According to a Facebook post by Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore, the person pulled into the high school for assistance. He told the faculty and the school resource officer that he was followed into the parking lot by four males in a white SUV who he said pointed a weapon at him.
Moore reported that the school was placed on a “soft lockdown” until officers arrived to meet with the complainant. The area was thoroughly checked and the soft lockdown removed.
The complainant was escorted to the sheriff’s office and the school reviewed security footage. The sheriff’s office reported that it was determined that the incident didn’t happen and the complainant was having mental health issues. No charges were filed. The complainant was released to his family to follow up with his mental health doctor, the sheriff's office reported.
