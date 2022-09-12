The Madison County Youth Association collected over $600 in donations at Friday night’s Red Raider football game to aid families of officers killed last week in the line of duty.
Two Cobb County deputies — Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. and Jonathan Randall Koleskiwere — were shot and killed while attempting to serve and arrest for a suspect wanted for theft on Thursday night near Marietta.
“We reached out to the sheriff (in Cobb County) and asked what we could do as the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and he said if we could help out with the families,” said Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore. “They’re going to be out of work with the funeral expenses. They (the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office) are going to look after them (the families), but until they get all their stuff, they asked if we could just kind of help out. I asked the youth would they do it. And Brad Kirk helped head it up.”
(0) comments
