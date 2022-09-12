The Madison County Youth Association collected over $600 in donations at Friday night’s Red Raider football game to aid families of officers killed last week in the line of duty.

Two Cobb County deputies — Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. and Jonathan Randall Koleskiwere — were shot and killed while attempting to serve and arrest for a suspect wanted for theft on Thursday night near Marietta.

