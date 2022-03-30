The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Lee, a 3-year old neutered male terrier mix, is the “Dog of the Week.”
“This adorable, handsome dog was found as a stray, but he already knows basic commands,” shelter officials said. “Sadly, his owner never came to get him. He is such a nice dog and is looking for a new family. He can be one happy pup and can get a little exuberant! A little training and more exercise than we can give him should help.”
Lee’s adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, deworming, a microchip and negative heartworm test. Call the shelter at 706-795-2868 to set up a meet and greet with Lee.
Sassy, a 2-year-old spayed female is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.”
“Sassy is a sweetheart and loves being petted,” shelter officials said. “Sadly, most of her life was not so much fun. She was previously living in a home in a dog crate and even being fed dog food. This girl is ready to be living the good life where she can eat real cat food, get lots and lots of love, and roam about the house freely. She would be happiest in a dog free home.”
Sassy’s adoption fee is $65 and includes her spay, vaccines and deworming. A microchip can be added for $10. Call the shelter at 706-795-2868 to meet Sassy.
