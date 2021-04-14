A Monroe man was arrested on multiple drug and firearms charges last week following a traffic stop on Hwy. 72 in Colbert.
Michael Colt Drake, 35, Monroe, was charged with drugs not in original container, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
Cpl. Zach Brooks was on routine patrol April 8 when he spotted a silver Acura with no registration displayed. He stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver and his passenger (Drake).
The driver said his temporary registration must have fallen off when he went through a car wash and that he had just purchased the car.
Brooks smelled marijuana and cologne coming from the car. He spoke with Drake who said he did not have his ID but provided his name. His name came back from dispatch as having an active warrant out of Walton County and both men were on probation.
Drake was arrested at the scene and a search of the vehicle produced a handgun from underneath the passenger side seat. Drugs were also found.
In another arrest, John Matthew Honea, 37, of Winterville, was charged with criminal trespass family violence, disorderly conduct, simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer, battery and two counts of probation violation.
Deputy Austin Shubert was dispatched to McCurley Road regarding a disorderly man who was possibly drunk.
Honea had left when Shubert arrived, reportedly damaging the screen door. A woman there said Honea had been drinking all day and his behavior became worse as the day went on. She and a second man were in the living room when Honea began getting close to them and arguing. He sprayed a can of cologne in their faces and the woman had a reaction to it as she reportedly has asthma. He also knocked over a number of things in his room and then fled on foot. The woman said he was “probably in the woods drinking beer.”
As Shubert searched the area he heard a man yell “United States Army!” Shubert drew his Taser since he didn’t know if Honea was armed and ordered him to stop and show his hands. He complied. Shubert noted he smelled of alcohol and had multiple small lacerations on his legs from going through the woods with shorts on. Honea told Shubert the wounds were a result of him being assaulted. Honea was very loud and cursing, according to the report.
While on the way to jail, Honea cursed, spit and hit his head on the cage of the patrol vehicle. He spit into an officer’s face at the jail and had to be placed in a restraint device.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Ryan Christopher Baxter, 28, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Aurthor Raymond Bray, 58, Commerce, battery family violence.
•Bradley Shaughn Jenkins, 27, Newnan, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.
•Deonat Marshod Parks, 28, Rayle, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Robert Allen Sherman, 43, Crawfordville, possession and use of drug-related objects.
•John I. Singer, 63, Colbert, violation of a family violence order and battery family violence.
•Timothy McKinley Becton, 32, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Marlon Canizalez, 26, Lilburn, driving without a valid license.
•Raul Casiano-Garcia, 24, Athens, driving without a valid license and no insurance.
•Russell William Cowart, 36, Hull, giving false name, address or birthdate law enforcement officer. (Danielsville PD)
•Nicholas Josiah Maxwell, 21, Athens, DUI/alcohol, failure to stop for a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, open container in vehicle, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and speeding.
•Lewis Ray McDonald, II, 34, Bogart, public drunkenness.
•Nathan Ryan Novia, 20, Colbert, failure to appear. (GSP)
•Shamara Veola Porter, 34, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Antonio Lamar Rapier, 28, Homer, failure to appear.
•Christopher Jay Sawyer, 52, Jasper, felony theft by deception.
