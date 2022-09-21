A Monroe man was arrested on family violence charges last week.
Richard Jessie Wood, 31, Dry Pond Road, Monroe, was charged with criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple battery – FVA.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Oscar Resendiz Cruz, 39, Hwy. 29, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to yield when turning left.
•Harmony Diaz Garza, 23, Hamilton Park Circle, Greenwood, S.C., driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Neli Yasmin Hernandez-Marcelo, 29, Cypress Woods Court, Hull, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Rita Nicole Neese, 44, Stone Stewart Road, Hull, brake lights and tail lights requirement violation and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Austin Tylor Clark, 22, White Oak Trail, Carlton, driving without a valid driver’s license and windshield and windshield wipers violation when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Berkeley Road, Carlton.
•Angela Nicole Bridges, 34, Faye Carey Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Richard Matthew Huff, 34, Sparrow Way, Eatonton, probation violation.
•Joshua Kenneth Pellegrini, 31, Providence Road, Statham, probation violation.
•Lewis Christopher Robinson, 45, Della Slaton Road, Comer, probation violation.
•Connie Dean Roy, 63, Ethridge Drive, Auburn, probation violation.
•Camry Marquita Smith, 28, Hwy. 172, Commerce, probation violation.
•James Corneilious McLeroy Jr., 42, Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, expired or no license plate or decal, no insurance and reckless driving.
•Jesse Lee Brown, 31, Athens Road, Winterville, hold for Banks County.
•Taylor Marie Freeman, 23, Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Adrian Hernandez, 22, Hall Circle, Duluth, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•William Kareem Mattox, 35, Jackson Street, Hartwell, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and standards for brake lights and signal devices violation.
•Nekethan Rakim Raines, 31, Peachtree Street, Colbert, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – alcohol and tag light illumination required.
•Jason Star Smith, 34, Hwy. 29 South, Lot 14, Hull, hold for another agency.
