Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore recently posted on the department’s Facebook page that there’s a local number calling the citizens of Madison County demanding payment for missing jury duty. They’re stating the payment covers the cost of the fine or a warrant will be issued.
“Do not pay them money!” said Moore. “There is no warrant issued or money collected for missing jury duty. If we locate the one scamming our folks we will provide them with a room at the inn with wonderful meals to boot.”
