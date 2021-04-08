A mother and daughter got into a physical fight over a “child support card” on Rose Hill Drive last week.
One of the women called 911 after she said the other choked her until she lost consciousness. Cpl. Zach Brooks was dispatched to the scene. The mother stated that her daughter started spitting on her after she told her she’d misplaced the card and they began to fight. At one point, the mother stated her daughter tried to pull her fake hair out.
The daughter said she believes her mother is stealing her money and deliberately keeping the card from her. Two men at the scene said they did not see what started the altercation only heard it and attempted to pull them apart. Since both had injuries but there was not clear aggressor, no arrest was made. The daughter left the scene with another family member.
In another incident, Nathaniel Damien Casper, 22, Danielsville was arrested on one count of theft by shoplifting after Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched to Ingles on March 2.
An Ingles manager told her that Casper, who was standing at the checkout in a red hat and coat, had taken several items which he had witnessed him place in his pockets. Casper was visibly shaking as he was searched and placed in handcuffs in order to be detained.
The items were three bottles of Hask beard treatment and two bottles of beard oil, all totaling $31.98.
The manager said he approached Casper and asked him to remove the items from his pockets and that one of the items had been removed from its packaging with the packaging being placed back on the shelf empty.
His grandmother was also on scene and she took possession of his property.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•An infant death was reported in the county last week. Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn said there were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene but the case remains open until an autopsy report is received.
•A man suffered a compound fracture and severe lacerations to his leg in an accident on Farm Road at 10:15 a.m., April 4.
•A woman conducting a yard sale on Elm Road in Carlton reported that her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen sometime during the sale. She said she went inside to put more items out for sale and noticed the vehicle missing when she came back outside.
She said the vehicle contained several important keys, including ones to a finance building and to the Athens courthouse. She said she reported the keys to her supervisors.
•A man on disability reported that $624 had been fraudulently removed from his card. He said he suspects his sister of taking his money and that she has done it before. He said her last address was at the Bulldog Inn in Athens.
•A man on Black’s Creek Church Road reported that he found a firearm on his property while picking up trash. The firearm was wrapped in a shirt. The revolver was taken to the sheriff’s office by Deputy Christian Sisk, who said there was no record of the revolver in the database.
•A man on Stone Creek Drive in Hull reported that his wife was missing as of March 31 at 2 a.m. She was entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) as a missing person.
•A man on Fowler Freeman Lane reported that his girlfriend had struck him during a domestic dispute and broke his glasses. He said she left and was possibly at a neighbor’s home. Due to lack of physical and testimonial evidence no charges were filed.
